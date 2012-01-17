HONG KONG, Jan 17 (IFR) - KT Corporation is planning to sell 5-year dollar bonds at a spread of about 350bp over US Treasuries.The Reg S deal is likely to price today.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners.An issue size of around USD300m has been indicated for the A Stable (S&P) / A Stable (Fitch) rated deal.

The Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) is planning the sale of 5-year dollar bonds and has mandated Standard Chartered Bank as sol bookrunner.

The rating is Ba2/BB- (Sta/Sta) from Moody's and Fitch and both size and price guidance are yet to be decided. The issue is off RCBC's MTN programme.

Department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings, rated Baa3 (stable) by Moody's and BBB- (stable) by Fitch, has set an initial guidance of around 475bp over US Treasuries for its 5-year US dollar Reg S bond. The issuing entity is LS Finance (2017) and the deal size is yet to be decided.

BofA Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are leads on the deal which is set to be priced today.

Samsung Electronics has invited proposals from banks to handle a potential 5-year offshore bond, for raising up to USD1bn.Local media reports say Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch are among the banks invited to make a pitch.

The offering, its first major overseas bond sale in more than a decade, will be made via its US operations and is being made to secure funding for its chip operations in Austin, Texas.

The South Korean firm had around KRW22trn (USD19.2bn) in cash as of end-September and mainly uses its internal cash to fund investments.

The company plans to increase investment this year mainly to boost production of mobile chips and next-generation OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display panels. It has yet to announce detailed investment plans for 2012.

