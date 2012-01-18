HONG KONG, Jan 18 (IFR) - Shinhan Bank, part of South Korea's top financial services group by market value, is selling 5.5-year dollar-denominated bonds at a spread of around 387.5bp over US Treasuries in a benchmark-sized deal.

The 144A/Reg S transaction is likely to price during New York hours today and BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint bookrunners.

Shinhan Asia Limited, Shinhan Investment Corp are the joint lead managers.

Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered is selling 10-year, dollar-denominated, tier 2 bonds in a benchmark sized offering which is expected to price today. Guidance on the Reg S offering has been indicated at a spread of about 400bp over US Treasuries.

Joint Leads are Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Standard Chartered Bank.

The bank is rated A2 / A+ / AA- (Moody's / S&P / Fitch), while the issue is expected to be rated A3 / A- / A+ (Moody's / S&P / Fitch).

Hong Kong infrastructure company NWS Holdings is selling 5-year dollar bonds at a spread of around 550bp over US Treasuries in a deal which is expected to raise around USD300m.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Stanchart are joint bookrunners for the deal which is expected to price today.

The bond, which is unrated, is being compared with recently issued bonds from Nan Fung which his trading at 450bp/445bp over US Treasuries and the 5-year bond issued by Lifestyle International which is at 460bp/440bp.

Department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings bonds due 2017 are trading steady to slightly weaker in mid-morning deals as investors eyed the robust pipeline. NWS Holdings, Standard Chartered Bank and Shinhan Bank are all due to price deals today as issuers rush to the market before the Lunar New Year holiday break.

Lifestyle's USD300m deal was trading at 470bp/460bp over US Treasuries after pricing at 460bp over following a USD1bn orderbook with over 100 accounts participating.

The deal was dominated by Asia which took 88% of the allocations ith Europe and other regions accounting for the rest.

By investor type, fund managers took 48%, private banks 22%, banks 16%, insurance companies 11% and others 3%.

The 5.25% bond was priced at 99.346 for a yield of 5.401%. The company, which issued the paper through LS Finance (2017), set an initial guidance of around 475bp over US Treasuries for the Reg S bond. It has ratings of Baa3 (stable) from Moody's and BBB (stable) from Fitch. BofA Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are leads on the deal.

KT Corp sold five-year US dollar bonds at a spread of 310bp over US Treasuries in a USD350m offering.

Guidance had been initially set at about 350bp over US Treasuries. The 3.875% bonds priced at 99.892. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners on the Reg S deal. It has been rated A (Stable) by both S&P and Fitch.

