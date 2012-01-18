HONG KONG, Jan 18 (IFR) - Shinhan Bank, part of South
Korea's top financial services group by market value, is selling
5.5-year dollar-denominated bonds at a spread of around 387.5bp
over US Treasuries in a benchmark-sized deal.
The 144A/Reg S transaction is likely to price during New
York hours today and BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche
Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint
bookrunners.
Shinhan Asia Limited, Shinhan Investment Corp are the joint
lead managers.
Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered is selling 10-year,
dollar-denominated, tier 2 bonds in a benchmark sized offering
which is expected to price today. Guidance on the Reg S offering
has been indicated at a spread of about 400bp over US
Treasuries.
Joint Leads are Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and
Standard Chartered Bank.
The bank is rated A2 / A+ / AA- (Moody's / S&P / Fitch),
while the issue is expected to be rated A3 / A- / A+ (Moody's /
S&P / Fitch).
Hong Kong infrastructure company NWS Holdings is selling
5-year dollar bonds at a spread of around 550bp over US
Treasuries in a deal which is expected to raise around USD300m.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Stanchart are joint
bookrunners for the deal which is expected to price today.
The bond, which is unrated, is being compared with recently
issued bonds from Nan Fung which his trading at 450bp/445bp over
US Treasuries and the 5-year bond issued by Lifestyle
International which is at 460bp/440bp.
Department store operator Lifestyle International Holdings
bonds due 2017 are trading steady to slightly weaker in
mid-morning deals as investors eyed the robust pipeline. NWS
Holdings, Standard Chartered Bank and Shinhan Bank are all due
to price deals today as issuers rush to the market before the
Lunar New Year holiday break.
Lifestyle's USD300m deal was trading at 470bp/460bp over US
Treasuries after pricing at 460bp over following a USD1bn
orderbook with over 100 accounts participating.
The deal was dominated by Asia which took 88% of the
allocations ith Europe and other regions accounting for the
rest.
By investor type, fund managers took 48%, private banks 22%,
banks 16%, insurance companies 11% and others 3%.
The 5.25% bond was priced at 99.346 for a yield of 5.401%.
The company, which issued the paper through LS Finance (2017),
set an initial guidance of around 475bp over US Treasuries for
the Reg S bond. It has ratings of Baa3 (stable) from Moody's and
BBB (stable) from Fitch. BofA Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are
leads on the deal.
KT Corp sold five-year US dollar bonds at a spread of 310bp
over US Treasuries in a USD350m offering.
Guidance had been initially set at about 350bp over US
Treasuries. The 3.875% bonds priced at 99.892. Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners on the Reg S
deal. It has been rated A (Stable) by both S&P and Fitch.
