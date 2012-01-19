HONG KONG, Jan 19 (IFR) - Shinhan Bank's USD700mn offering drew an orderbook of USD5.15bn allowing the issuer to price at a level tighter than initial guidance and paving the way for a strong secondary performance.

The bond issue, which had 305 accounts particpating, were mainly sold to Asian investors who took 55%. Europe with 15% and US with 30% took the rest.

By investor type fund managers took 49%, banks 20%, insurance companies 16%, central banks 8% and other investors 7%.

The 5.5-year US dollar-denominated bonds are currently trading at a spread of 353bp/352bp after pricing at 365bp. Initial guidance was around 387.5bp over Treasuries. The 4.375% bond was priced at 99.681 to yield 4.441%. The Reg S/144a transaction will be settled on January 27.

BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are joint bookrunners on the deal, while Shinhan Asia and Shinhan Investment Corp are joint lead managers.

Met Tokyo's AA- rated (S&P) USD650m 1.875% 5-year Reg S only deal, priced at MS+78bp, attracted a book of over USD800m.

It was predominantly sold into Asia as the region took about 70%, 20% in Europe, 5% in the Middle East and the remaining 5% balance went to offshore accounts.

About 5% participation came from central banks. Based on the absolute spread on offer, bank type investors took 60%, asset managers 20%, insurance companies 10% and others 5%.

The Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) raised USD200m via 5-year bonds sold at a yield of 5.25%. Orders totalled USD390m with 54 accounts participating. Asia took 92% while Europe accounted for 8%.

By investor type fund managers took 32%, banks 65% and others 3%. The rating is Ba2/BB- (Sta/Sta) from Moody's and Fitch and the issue is off RCBC's MTN programme. RCBC is a mid-sized bank with assets of PHP312bn (USD7.1bn) as on 30 September 2011.

Standard Chartered Bank was the sold bookrunner for the deal. Asia-focused Standard Chartered raised USD1bn by selling US dollar-denominated 10-year Tier 2 bonds at a spread of 390bp above.

Initial guidance on the Reg S offering had been indicated at about 400bp over US Treasuries. Joint leads are Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and the issuer itself.

The 5.7% bonds were sold at 99.691. StanChart is rated A2/A+/AA- (Moody's / S&P / Fitch), while the issue is expected to be A3/A-/A+.

Moody's upgraded its ratings on Indonesia's foreign and local currency bonds to Baa3 from Ba1 with a stable outlook. It attributed the upgrade to the government's strong financial metrics, economic growth, policy buffers and a healthy banking system.

It became the second ratings agency to upgrade Indonesia to investment grade after Fitch moved it up to BBB- on December 15.

"Indonesia's cyclical resilience to large external shocks points to sustainably high-trend growth over the medium term.

A more favourable assessment of Indonesia's economic strength is underpinned by gains in investment spending, improved prospects for infrastructure development following key policy reforms, and a well-managed financial system," Moody's said in a release.

