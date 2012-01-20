HONG KONG, Jan 20 (IFR) - The USD700m bond offering from Shinhan Bank drew an order book of USD5.15bn. This allowed the issuer to price the paper at a level tighter than initial guidance and paved the way for a strong secondary performance.

The issue, which saw the participation of 305 accounts, went mainly to Asian investors at 55%. The rest went to the US at 30% and Europe at 15%. In terms of investors, fund managers took 49%, banks 20%, insurance companies 16%, central banks 8% and other investors 7%.

The 5.5-year US dollar-denominated bonds currently trade at a spread of 353bp/352bp after pricing at 365bp. Initial guidance was around 387.5bp over Treasuries. The 4.375% bond was priced at 99.681 to yield 4.441%. The Reg S/144a transaction will be settled on January 27.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners on the deal, while Shinhan Asia and Shinhan Investment Corp are joint lead managers.

The issuer, part of South Korea's top financial services group in terms of market value, has ratings of A1 (Stable) from Moody's and A (Stable) from S&P.

The Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corp raised USD200m through five-year bonds sold at a yield of 5.25%.

Orders totalled USD390m with 54 accounts participating. Asia took 92% and Europe the remainder. In terms of investor types, fund managers took 32%, banks 65% and others 3%. The lender's existing 6.25% 2015 bonds were quoted at 103/104 for a yield of around 5%.

Nomura analyst William Mak, however, said rival bank Banco De Oro Unibank's 2016 bond was a more suitable comparison because of RCBC 2015's illiquidity. Based on the BDO bond, which yields 4.3%-4.6%, he estimated the fair value of RCBC 2017 bond at 5.125%.

The ratings on the paper are Ba2/BB- (Moody's/Fitch) and it is off RCBC's MTN programme. RCBC is a mid-sized bank with assets of Ps312bn (USD7.1bn) as on September 30 2011. Standard Chartered was the sold bookrunner on the deal.

Tokyo Metropolitan Government priced overnight the first ever non-government guaranteed Japanese US dollar muni bond and its first cross-border offering since its euro outing in January 2008.

The oversubscribed USD650m 1.875% five-year Eurodollar deal demonstrated the strong interest for Asian high-grade credits, and from Asian accounts, as it printed at mid-swaps plus 78bp from initial talk of in the plus 80bp area. The note was reoffered at 99.873 for a yield of 1.902%.

The deal had Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank as leads.

In terms of investor types, central banks took 5%, bank type accounts took 60%, asset managers 20%, insurance companies 10%, and others 5%. The majority, about 70%, was sold into Asia, 20% in Europe, 5% in the Middle East and offshore accounts took the remaining 5% balance.

Pricing was equivalent to 110.8bp versus the 0.875% December 2016 US Treasury.

The book was oversubscribed as it attracted more than USD800m for the capped size of USD650m, limited to the equivalent of JPY50bn that it can issue offshore under its fiscal year 2011 budget.The issuer carries a single rating of AA- from S&P.

Semen Gresik and Bank Negara Indonesia intend to issue Global bonds of USD500m each after Moody's Investors Service upgraded the sovereign's rating.

Gresik, Indonesia's biggest cement maker, plans to issue in the second half of the year, while BNI, the country's fourth-biggest lender, plans raising the targeted amount over the next three years.

"The [Moody's] ratings upgrade caused us to revisit our plans to raise funding," said Gresik CEO Dwi Sutjipto. "If we previously preferred rupiah loans or bonds, I'm thinking Global bonds will be more competitive and cheaper."

Australia's covered bond rush shows no signs of abating with National Australia Bank mandating Barclays Capital, Lloyds Bank and itself as lead managers for its upcoming short-dated, pound sterling-denominated floating-rate covered bond.

NAB has already borrowed USD1.8bn from its USD20bn covered bond programme via a EUR1bn five-year and NKr3.25bn 10-year private placement. Earlier this week, ANZ put out the first Swiss franc covered bond from an Australian issuer, while CBA raised a record-breaking AUD3.5bn from Tuesday's inaugural dual-tranche, five-year Aussie dollar bond.

South Korea's Kookmin Bank mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nomura, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley for an offshore financing deal, according to market sources. Earlier in the year, bankers' attention was focused on Kookmin, the country's largest commercial lender, as a likely candidate to tap the yen market.

This is because the bank has debts of JPY30bn (USD390.8m) of maturing in February and JPY2bn in March. The mandate talk is the fourth for a Korean FIG in yen known to IFR.

Kookmin joins a growing queue of Korean financial institutions looking for offshore funding in Japan. Woori Bank is widely seen as the first to launch a deal, with offerings from Hana Bank and Shinhan Bank to follow.

Hana and debutant Shinhan may well hit the market before the end of the fiscal year to March 31 2012. neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com