HONG KONG, Mar 27 (IFR) - Vietnamese lender VietInBank is said to be looking at a 7% handle on its upcoming five-year bond. There is no official preliminary guidance but two accounts confirmed that leads Barclays and HSBC were pushing for that. But accounts also said they were having a hard time assessing fair value for the deal.

Indonesia's fourth biggest lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia has mandated Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley for a dollar bond deal.

The details are yet to be ironed out but a Reuters report in January had said the bank plans to issue USD500m through global bonds. BNI plans raising the amount over the next three years, the report said.

Earlier today, Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia (Indonesia Eximbank) named HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi for its first issue of a dollar bond, which is likely to launch in the first half of 2012.

In the wake of two successful deals out of Mongolia XacBank, one of the country's largest private lenders, is said to have mandated a couple of banks to do a dollar-denominated global deal.

The rumour has it that ING would be one of the banks mandated, which makes sense given the firm's strong investment banking business in Mongolia.

Also pumping up the US dollar high grade volume yesterday was Korea National Oil Corp "KOROIL" (A1/A) with a USD1bn five-year RegS/144a senior unsecured bond via BARC/BAML/BNPP/DB/KDB.

Announced overnight with benchmark size, initial guidance came out in Asia at 230bp over US Treasuries, which IFR Asia said had attracted about USD2bn in orders in their region.

By the time New York walked in, final guidance was out at +215bp. In the end, a USD1bn trade was launched priced at T+210bp (3.125% 4/3/17.

At 99.706, yld 3.189%) As for r/v, the outstanding KOROIL 4s of 10/27/16 were quoted T+205bp bid pre-announcement (G+215bp). So concession on today's trade ended up at negative 5bp.Final book size was heard as USD4bn.

