HONG KONG, Mar 27 (IFR) - Vietnamese lender VietInBank is
said to be looking at a 7% handle on its upcoming five-year
bond. There is no official preliminary guidance but two accounts
confirmed that leads Barclays and HSBC were pushing for that.
But accounts also said they were having a hard time assessing
fair value for the deal.
Indonesia's fourth biggest lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia
has mandated Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley for
a dollar bond deal.
The details are yet to be ironed out but a Reuters report in
January had said the bank plans to issue USD500m through global
bonds. BNI plans raising the amount over the next three years,
the report said.
Earlier today, Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia
(Indonesia Eximbank) named HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi for its first issue of a dollar bond, which is
likely to launch in the first half of 2012.
In the wake of two successful deals out of Mongolia XacBank,
one of the country's largest private lenders, is said to have
mandated a couple of banks to do a dollar-denominated global
deal.
The rumour has it that ING would be one of the banks
mandated, which makes sense given the firm's strong investment
banking business in Mongolia.
Also pumping up the US dollar high grade volume yesterday
was Korea National Oil Corp "KOROIL" (A1/A) with a USD1bn
five-year RegS/144a senior unsecured bond via
BARC/BAML/BNPP/DB/KDB.
Announced overnight with benchmark size, initial guidance
came out in Asia at 230bp over US Treasuries, which IFR Asia
said had attracted about USD2bn in orders in their region.
By the time New York walked in, final guidance was out at
+215bp. In the end, a USD1bn trade was launched priced at
T+210bp (3.125% 4/3/17.
At 99.706, yld 3.189%) As for r/v, the outstanding KOROIL 4s
of 10/27/16 were quoted T+205bp bid pre-announcement (G+215bp).
So concession on today's trade ended up at negative 5bp.Final
book size was heard as USD4bn.
