SINGAPORE, March 29 (IFR) - Hong Kong mass transit operator
MTR Corp managed to print the tightest ever coupon for a
corporate five-year dollar-denominated bond in Asia. The company
came out on Thursday via HSBC as sole leads with a drive-by
trade that was wrapped shortly after the Asian markets were
closed.
The company sold the USD300m bond at at 99.175 to yield
2.175% on a 2% coupon. That translated into a spread of 115bp
over US Treasuries, which arguably was flat to tight to the
company's implied curve.
Yet, price discovery was not straightforward given that MTR
only had one dollar bond, a 2013 that was trading at 115bp. So
from that standpoint, the bond came in flat to MTR's curve.
But comparing it to other similarly rated companies, MTR,
rated Aa1/AAA/AA+, got a great transaction. Singtel, for
instance, has a recently issued five-year that was trading in
the 130bp area. So at 115bp, MTR paid 15bp less than Singtel
would get if it had paid no new issue premium at all.
Part of the reason why it managed to get such a tight deal
-- 10bp narrower than initial guidance too -- was the scarcity
value of a super high-grade Asian credit.
Besides that natural allure, the company also capped early
on the transaction at US$300m and told investors it would not
grow. This made the bond a hard-fought prize. "It is truly a
museum piece,"joked a senior banker in Hong Kong.
It was no wonder that USD1.7bn in orders poured in within a
few hours of the trade announcement. Among the 75 bidders were
all the best investors a company can dream of: central banks,
asset managers, banks and even a few lucky private banking
accounts.
The breakdown also shows a solid diversified investor base.
Banks accounted for 37% of the investors, fund managers and
insurance companies comprised 30%, central banks came next with
25% and the remaining 8% went to private banks. As has become
the norm, Asia accounted for 88% of the demand and Europe and
Middle east took up the remaining 12%.
China Resources Gas (Baa1/BBB+ Moody's/Fitch) roped in a
final book of USD4.6bn on a USD750m 10-year Global last night
that priced at 260bp over US Treasuries, 20bp inside initial
price talk of 280bp area.
At that price, it yielded an NIC of about 20bp to its
closest comp in Beijing Enterprises 2021s (Baa1/A-. BEIENT 5s of
5/12/21 which were quotd T+220bp), which were last heard at
G-spread of about 236bp during the New York session.
As for r/v, sources pointed to the Beijing Enterprises. Also
used as a comp was the Sinochem Overseas (Baa1/BBB) SINOCH 4.50s
of 11/12/20 which were quoted T+265bp ($97.83; G+291bp).
The CR Gas deal came amidst market sentiments that were
showing fatigue, said our IFR colleague Andrea Johnson who noted
that the US dollar high grade sector was closing a record first
quarter primary issuance volume.
One active syndicate player said: "The market definitely
felt tired today. It's the end of a record quarter. Investors
are growing a little short on cash. The market just feels full.
Investors have a lot more pricing leverage than they did in
February."
Another syndicate source from a large shop added: "Books are
definitely slower to build than they were 3-4 weeks ago. It's
much more about relative value now then just "buying because I
have to buy."
That may be so for the other US dollar issues but for CR
Gas, the USD4.6bn book was nothing to sniff at. As expected,
Asian accounts came in strong for a 51% share but the US
accounts at 35% was also a solid representation, reflecting that
certain Chinese credits can still draw US investors. Europe
accounted for 14%.
A total of 286 accounts came in, with real money accounts
supporting the deal. Funds took 56% and banks 16%. Insurers were
in for 13%, private banks at 8% and the public at 7%.
The fixed rate senior 144a/Reg S bonds, expected to be rated
Baa1/BBB+, will settle on April 5 at 97.950 to yield 4.76% on a
coupon of 4.50%. There is a COC put at 101%.
Citigroup and DBS were global coordinators, and joint
bookrunners with HSBC, JPM, Stanchart and UBS.