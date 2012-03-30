SINGAPORE, March 29 (IFR) - Hong Kong mass transit operator MTR Corp managed to print the tightest ever coupon for a corporate five-year dollar-denominated bond in Asia. The company came out on Thursday via HSBC as sole leads with a drive-by trade that was wrapped shortly after the Asian markets were closed.

The company sold the USD300m bond at at 99.175 to yield 2.175% on a 2% coupon. That translated into a spread of 115bp over US Treasuries, which arguably was flat to tight to the company's implied curve.

Yet, price discovery was not straightforward given that MTR only had one dollar bond, a 2013 that was trading at 115bp. So from that standpoint, the bond came in flat to MTR's curve.

But comparing it to other similarly rated companies, MTR, rated Aa1/AAA/AA+, got a great transaction. Singtel, for instance, has a recently issued five-year that was trading in the 130bp area. So at 115bp, MTR paid 15bp less than Singtel would get if it had paid no new issue premium at all.

Part of the reason why it managed to get such a tight deal -- 10bp narrower than initial guidance too -- was the scarcity value of a super high-grade Asian credit.

Besides that natural allure, the company also capped early on the transaction at US$300m and told investors it would not grow. This made the bond a hard-fought prize. "It is truly a museum piece,"joked a senior banker in Hong Kong.

It was no wonder that USD1.7bn in orders poured in within a few hours of the trade announcement. Among the 75 bidders were all the best investors a company can dream of: central banks, asset managers, banks and even a few lucky private banking accounts.

The breakdown also shows a solid diversified investor base. Banks accounted for 37% of the investors, fund managers and insurance companies comprised 30%, central banks came next with 25% and the remaining 8% went to private banks. As has become the norm, Asia accounted for 88% of the demand and Europe and Middle east took up the remaining 12%.

China Resources Gas (Baa1/BBB+ Moody's/Fitch) roped in a final book of USD4.6bn on a USD750m 10-year Global last night that priced at 260bp over US Treasuries, 20bp inside initial price talk of 280bp area.

At that price, it yielded an NIC of about 20bp to its closest comp in Beijing Enterprises 2021s (Baa1/A-. BEIENT 5s of 5/12/21 which were quotd T+220bp), which were last heard at G-spread of about 236bp during the New York session.

As for r/v, sources pointed to the Beijing Enterprises. Also used as a comp was the Sinochem Overseas (Baa1/BBB) SINOCH 4.50s of 11/12/20 which were quoted T+265bp ($97.83; G+291bp).

The CR Gas deal came amidst market sentiments that were showing fatigue, said our IFR colleague Andrea Johnson who noted that the US dollar high grade sector was closing a record first quarter primary issuance volume.

One active syndicate player said: "The market definitely felt tired today. It's the end of a record quarter. Investors are growing a little short on cash. The market just feels full. Investors have a lot more pricing leverage than they did in February."

Another syndicate source from a large shop added: "Books are definitely slower to build than they were 3-4 weeks ago. It's much more about relative value now then just "buying because I have to buy."

That may be so for the other US dollar issues but for CR Gas, the USD4.6bn book was nothing to sniff at. As expected, Asian accounts came in strong for a 51% share but the US accounts at 35% was also a solid representation, reflecting that certain Chinese credits can still draw US investors. Europe accounted for 14%.

A total of 286 accounts came in, with real money accounts supporting the deal. Funds took 56% and banks 16%. Insurers were in for 13%, private banks at 8% and the public at 7%.

The fixed rate senior 144a/Reg S bonds, expected to be rated Baa1/BBB+, will settle on April 5 at 97.950 to yield 4.76% on a coupon of 4.50%. There is a COC put at 101%.

Citigroup and DBS were global coordinators, and joint bookrunners with HSBC, JPM, Stanchart and UBS.