SINGAPORE, NOV. 22 (IFR) - Singapore Telecommunications announced today that it has sealed a USD200m seven-year privately placed MTN issue. The floating rate notes were placed out via sole lead Barclays Capital and will be issued SingTel Group Treasury on December 1 off a SGD10bn Euro MTN progamme.

The deal was heard to have been sparked off by reverse enquiries from an investor, which had cash to invest in a high-quality name but lacked supplies amid conditions that have not been conducive for any issuances.

Pricing was not disclosed although it was heard that SingTel, the leading telecoms provider in Singapore, had achieved competitive funding vis-a-vis US dollar funding costs as well as in Singapore dollar funding costs on a swap basis.

SingTel plans to use the proceeds to fund ordinary course of business, said the announcement.

Korea Gas will hold non-deal roadshows next week, arranged by Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS.

The roadshows will commence in London on November 28, in Sydney on November 28 through 29, moving to Boston on November 30, New York from December 1 to 2 and also in Singapore on December 1, winding up in Hong Kong on December 2.

Japan's Orix, rated A3/A- by Moody's/S&P, this morning launched its second offering of CNY-denominated Regulation S notes. Indications were heard at 4% area for a 3-year deal of up to CNY500m (USD78m). Pricing is likely to be today's business.

Standard Chartered Bank is coordinating bookrunner and joint lead manager. The notes are expected to be rated A- by S&P.

ANZ, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Daiwa Capital Markets and Mizuho Securities are joint bookrunners and joint lead managers.

Orix made its first Dim Sum tap with a CNY400m 3-year 2% deal in March this year.

For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

