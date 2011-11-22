SINGAPORE, NOV. 22 (IFR) - Singapore
Telecommunications announced today that it has sealed a USD200m
seven-year privately placed MTN issue. The floating rate notes
were placed out via sole lead Barclays Capital and will be
issued SingTel Group Treasury on December 1 off a SGD10bn Euro
MTN progamme.
The deal was heard to have been sparked off by reverse
enquiries from an investor, which had cash to invest in a
high-quality name but lacked supplies amid conditions that have
not been conducive for any issuances.
Pricing was not disclosed although it was heard that
SingTel, the leading telecoms provider in Singapore, had
achieved competitive funding vis-a-vis US dollar funding costs
as well as in Singapore dollar funding costs on a swap basis.
SingTel plans to use the proceeds to fund ordinary course of
business, said the announcement.
Korea Gas will hold non-deal roadshows next week, arranged
by Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and
UBS.
The roadshows will commence in London on November 28, in
Sydney on November 28 through 29, moving to Boston on November
30, New York from December 1 to 2 and also in Singapore on
December 1, winding up in Hong Kong on December 2.
Japan's Orix, rated A3/A- by Moody's/S&P, this morning
launched its second offering of CNY-denominated Regulation S
notes. Indications were heard at 4% area for a 3-year deal of up
to CNY500m (USD78m). Pricing is likely to be today's business.
Standard Chartered Bank is coordinating bookrunner and joint
lead manager. The notes are expected to be rated A- by S&P.
ANZ, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Daiwa Capital Markets
and Mizuho Securities are joint bookrunners and joint lead
managers.
Orix made its first Dim Sum tap with a CNY400m 3-year 2%
deal in March this year.
For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and
yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r
For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and
euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here
