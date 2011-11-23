SINGAPORE, Nov. 23 (IFR) - Korea Gas will hold non-deal roadshows next week, arranged by Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS.

The roadshows will start in London on November 28, Sydney on November 28-29, moving to Boston on November 30, New York from December 1 to 2 and also in Singapore on December 1, winding up in Hong Kong on December 2.

Singapore Telecommunications yesterday said it had privately placed USD200m of seven-year MTNs . Sole lead Barclays Capital is handling the placement of the floating-rate notes. The paper will be issued under SingTel Group Treasury on December 1 off a SGD10bn (USD7.67bn) euro MTN programme.

The deal is heard to have arisen due to reverse enquiries from an investor, with cash to invest in a high quality name, but lacked supplies amid conditions not conducive for any issues.

Pricing was not disclosed, although SingTel, the leading telecoms provider in Singapore, is believed to have achieved competitive funding vis-a-vis US dollar funding costs, as well as Singapore dollar funding costs on a swap basis.

SingTel planned to use the proceeds to fund its ordinary course of business, said the announcement.

