SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (IFR) - Price whisper has been heard for the Suncorp-Metway AUD750m (USD739m) RMBS, for which Perpetual Trustee will be issuer in its capacity as trustee of the Apollo Series 2011-1 Trust.

The pricing on the Class A1 notes is being whispered at one-month BBSW plus 135bp area, while that for the A2s and ABs is about one-month BBSW plus mid-100s and one-month BBSW plus is mid-200s, respectively.

NAB, Macquarie Bank and RBS are lead managers for the transaction, which was launched yesterday (November 22) and is due to price later this week.

The AUD547.5m Class A1s, the AUD150m Class A2s and the AUD39m Class ABs all have AAA ratings from S&P and Fitch, while the AUD13.5m Class Bs are AA- and not rated, respectively. The A1s have a weighted average life of 2.72 years and the other three classes all have WALs of 5.88 years.

Ben Newey, director in Fitch's structured finance team, said: "A distinguishing feature of this transaction in comparison to previous Apollo transactions is the introduction of an excess revenue reserve, which is accumulated through 70% of surplus income up to a maximum of AUD2.7m. The reserve is available to cover realised losses and provide liquidity support."

The current weighted average loan-to-value ratio of the new portfolio is 64.2%, and the weighted average seasoning 46.2 months.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has extended from November 22 until November 29 the exposure period for the AUD500m (USD487m) hybrid note prospectus of Origin Energy.

According to a press release from Origin, the extension will allow ASIC to consider further the terms in the prospectus, including aspects relating to the mandatory deferral of interest payments.

Origin began bookbuilding on November 22 for the notes, which it states "received very strong investor demand".

Last week, Origin lodged a prospectus with ASIC to raise AUD500m via unsecured, subordinated, cumulative hybrid notes in a transaction that ANZ, CBA, NAB, Macquarie Bank and UBS are arranging.

The notes have a December 20 2071 maturity date (60 years) and are callable on the same date in 2016 or any interest payment date thereafter. There is 100bp step up if the notes have not been redeemed after 25 years (December 20 2036).

The notes will pay the bank bill rate plus margin, which will now be announced once the technical queries have been resolved with ASIC. It is expected to come in the 400bp-450bp range, according to the issuer.

The offer was due to on November 23, and was to close at 17:00AEST on December 12 for the shareholder and general offers and at 10:00AEST on December 19 for the broker firm offer. The notes will be issued on December 20.

Shanghai-listed Wuhan Iron & Steel is set to issue corporate bonds of up to CNY7.2bn (USD1.125bn) in the onshore market after receiving final approval from the CSRC. GF Securities is handling the deal.

A relevant comparable is Ma An Shan Iron & Steel's AAA rated CNY5.5bn three- and five-year parent-guaranteed corporate bonds issued at 5.63% and 5.73%, respectively, in late August this year.

Wuhan, with an AAA rating from Chengxin, itself last tapped the market with a CNY7bn 366-day CP at 5.71% in the same month. Its previous longer-term deal was a CNY4bn three-year MTN at 3.87% in May 2010.

Beijing-based steelmaker Shougang Group, the parent of Shenzhen listco Beijing Shougang, issued five-year MTNs of up to CNY5bn (USD788m) at 5.26%on November 23.

Huaxia Bank was the lead manager and joints lead with Agricultural Bank of China on the deal. Dagong has rated both the deal and the issuer AAA.

The company last tapped the market for CNY9bn via five-year MTNs at 5.66% in August 2011.

Shanghai-listed China First Heavy Industries, a maker of heavy-duty machinery, has received approval from the CSRC to issue corporate bonds of up to CNY5bn (USD781m) in the onshore market. It has hired BOC International (China) to lead the deal, which will feature a tenor of up to five years. Launch is expected later this month as final approval for the deal is pending from the regulator. Its parent China First Heavy Industries Group will provide a guarantee to the deal.

Contact Energy has completed bookbuilding for its unsecured, subordinated capital bond, which is being offered to the New Zealand public. The original offer amount of NZD150m (USD112.5m) has been increased by NZD25m to reflect oversubscription, although well below the additional NZD100m that the issuer said it could accept.

The minimum interest rate and margin (over five-year swaps) have been set at 8.0% and 455bp, respectively, with the bonds to pay the higher of the two.

The offer is open from today until December 15 for the bond, which has a February 15 2042 maturity date and is redeemable on any interest payment date from February 15 2017.

Craigs Investment Partners is arranging the transaction and is joint lead manager with ANZ, ASB Institutional and Forsyth Barr, while Westpac is co-manager.

Contact Energy (NR/BBB/BBB), New Zealand's second-largest electricity generator, priced a NZD100m seven-year fixed-rate bond in April 1010 at 7.855%. The 2017s include a 150bp step up if either S&P or Fitch downgrade the company to sub-investment grade (BB+ or lower).

New toll-road operator Anih will print MYR2.5bn (USD783.7m) of Islamic MTNs in 16 tranches on November 29. The notes will settle at par on a bought-deal basis with joint leads CIMB Investment Bank and Maybank Investment Bank subscribing to the total size on an equal basis.

The bonds offer a host of tenors from three through 18 years to match the borrower's infrastructure profile. Pricing was fixed at 4.40% for the MYR50m three-year tranche to 6.15% for the MYR230m 18-year tranche. The largest pieces - the MYR230m 17-year and the 18-year - also had the longest-dated tranches, which appeared to reflect investors' pursuit of yields.

The senior bonds will be issued in conjunction with junior bonds of MYR620m, which Anih's shareholders will take up. The owners of Anih are Nik Hussain Abdul Rahman and Azmil Khalili, who currently serve as executive chairman and chief executive officer, respectively, of MTD Capital.

The funds will support the two individuals' buyout of existing toll-road concessions from MTD Prime and Metramac. The toll roads are the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, Phase 1 of the East Coast Expressway, the East-West Link and the KL-Seremban Expressway.

For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

