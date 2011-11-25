SINGAPORE, November 25 (IFR) - GS Caltex rated
Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P), mandated Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to
conduct investor meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong from next
week. Commonwealth Bank of Australia rated Aa2/AA/AA, delayed
pricing of an early December Samurai bond due to the extremely
negative US dollar/yen basis swap.
The five-year basis further deteriorated this week to around
-96.5bp currently, increasing the comparable cost of funding
post-swap. Daiwa Capital Markets, Mizuho and Nomura, which
managed CBA's JPY101bn (USD1.25bn) five-year two-part deal in
June, are understood to be handling the potential issue.
Earlier this week, Japanese investors were sounded for a
conference call with the issuer, heard to be taking place on
Monday, November 28, with a view to price before the end of the
week. There is also speculation that the issuer may push ahead
with yen funding after pulling its debut covered bond offering.
However, the basis has been in a freefall for all of last
week. For example, on November 14, the five-year basis was at
-73.25bp. While the conference call is still on, the deal has
been pushed back to a later stage, according to a banker
familiar with the development.
"The issuer is still looking for the appropriate timing and
the deal is not off the agenda altogether," said another banker
close to the issuer. CBA is the only Australian bank among the
country's top four that can hit the Samurai market before the
year's end, as it has a different fiscal year from the other
three.
Major Chinese iron and steel producer Baosteel Group is in
the market with a jumbo Dim Sum bond, which may be for up to
CNY6.5bn (USD1bn) in accordance with the NDRC approval. Pricing
on a multi-tranche deal, comprising two, three and five-year
pieces, is indicated at 3.125-3.375%, 3.50-3.75%, 4.375-4.625%,
respectively.
There is a change-of-control clause, with the bonds puttable
at 101% if SASAC's ownership in the onshore incorporated issuer
falls to 50% or lower. Deutsche Bank and HSBC are joint global
co-ordinators for the Reg S Dim Sum deal, the first from an
onshore-incorporated PRC entity outside the banking sector.
China Merchants Securities (HK), DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
ICBC International, and Standard Chartered will be joint
bookrunners and joint lead managers. The issuer has an A3 rating
from Moody's, A from S&P and A- from Fitch.
Shougang Corp priced its debut offshore Reg S renminbi bond
in Hong Kong today at 4.875%, in line with final guidance, for a
two-year paper to raise CNY1bn (USD156m).
The deal was launched at an initial guidance of high 4% this
morning.Bank of China International, Citic Bank International,
DBS Bank, ICBC Asia, JP Morgan and Wing Lung Bank are joint lead
managers on the unrated deal.
Settlement will be on December 2.The borrower is a
subsidiary of Shougang Corp. China-incorporated Shougang Corp
will provide a keep-well agreement, while Hong Kong-incorporated
Shougang Holding (Hong Kong) will be the guarantor.
There is a change-of-control clause, with the bonds puttable
at 101%, if the PRC Government and Shougang Corp have a less
than 100% ownership of the guarantor.
For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and
yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r
For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and
euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here
www.ifrmarkets.com
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com