SINGAPORE, November 25 (IFR) - GS Caltex rated Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P), mandated Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to conduct investor meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong from next week. Commonwealth Bank of Australia rated Aa2/AA/AA, delayed pricing of an early December Samurai bond due to the extremely negative US dollar/yen basis swap.

The five-year basis further deteriorated this week to around -96.5bp currently, increasing the comparable cost of funding post-swap. Daiwa Capital Markets, Mizuho and Nomura, which managed CBA's JPY101bn (USD1.25bn) five-year two-part deal in June, are understood to be handling the potential issue.

Earlier this week, Japanese investors were sounded for a conference call with the issuer, heard to be taking place on Monday, November 28, with a view to price before the end of the week. There is also speculation that the issuer may push ahead with yen funding after pulling its debut covered bond offering.

However, the basis has been in a freefall for all of last week. For example, on November 14, the five-year basis was at -73.25bp. While the conference call is still on, the deal has been pushed back to a later stage, according to a banker familiar with the development.

"The issuer is still looking for the appropriate timing and the deal is not off the agenda altogether," said another banker close to the issuer. CBA is the only Australian bank among the country's top four that can hit the Samurai market before the year's end, as it has a different fiscal year from the other three.

Major Chinese iron and steel producer Baosteel Group is in the market with a jumbo Dim Sum bond, which may be for up to CNY6.5bn (USD1bn) in accordance with the NDRC approval. Pricing on a multi-tranche deal, comprising two, three and five-year pieces, is indicated at 3.125-3.375%, 3.50-3.75%, 4.375-4.625%, respectively.

There is a change-of-control clause, with the bonds puttable at 101% if SASAC's ownership in the onshore incorporated issuer falls to 50% or lower. Deutsche Bank and HSBC are joint global co-ordinators for the Reg S Dim Sum deal, the first from an onshore-incorporated PRC entity outside the banking sector.

China Merchants Securities (HK), DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC International, and Standard Chartered will be joint bookrunners and joint lead managers. The issuer has an A3 rating from Moody's, A from S&P and A- from Fitch.

Shougang Corp priced its debut offshore Reg S renminbi bond in Hong Kong today at 4.875%, in line with final guidance, for a two-year paper to raise CNY1bn (USD156m).

The deal was launched at an initial guidance of high 4% this morning.Bank of China International, Citic Bank International, DBS Bank, ICBC Asia, JP Morgan and Wing Lung Bank are joint lead managers on the unrated deal.

Settlement will be on December 2.The borrower is a subsidiary of Shougang Corp. China-incorporated Shougang Corp will provide a keep-well agreement, while Hong Kong-incorporated Shougang Holding (Hong Kong) will be the guarantor.

There is a change-of-control clause, with the bonds puttable at 101%, if the PRC Government and Shougang Corp have a less than 100% ownership of the guarantor.

