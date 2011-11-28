HONG KONG, November 28 (IFR) - Two Korean names are on the roads this week and they will certainly hope sentiments will improve in time for their respective plans for a US dollar bond. GS Caltex, rated Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P), mandated Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to conduct investor meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Korea Gas will hold non-deal roadshows next week, arranged by Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS. The roadshows will commence in London on November 28, in Sydney on November 28 through 29, moving to Boston on November 30, New York from December 1 to 2 and also in Singapore on December 1, winding up in Hong Kong on December 2.

Major Chinese iron and steel producer Baosteel Group priced its debut Dim Sum bond last Friday. It is raising CNY3.6bn (USD563m) from a multi-tranche deal consisting of CNY1bn two-year, CNY2.1bn three-year and CNY500m five-year pieces at 3.125%, 3.500% and 4.375%, respectively.

All the levels were at the low-ends of the indicative ranges of 3.125%-3.375%, 3.50%-3.75%, 4.375%-4.625%, respectively. The deal used up half of the CNY6.5bn NDRC-approved issuance quota.

Deutsche Bank and HSBC are joint global co-ordinators on the Reg S Dim Sum deal, the first from an onshore-incorporated Chinese company outside the banking sector.

China Merchants Securities (HK), DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC International, and Standard Chartered will be joint bookrunners and joint lead managers. Settlement will be on December 1.The issuer has ratings of A3 from Moody's, A from S&P and A- from Fitch.

Blue-chip Global Logistic Properties plans to sell Singapore dollar subordinated perpetual bonds next week, and has mandated JP Morgan as global co-ordinator. The bank will also be joint bookrunner and lead manager with Citigroup, DBS and Goldman Sachs. The three foreign banks were joint leads on GLP's Dim Sum foray in May alongside CICC.

The Singapore dollar perp is expected to launch after a roadshow in Singapore on Monday and Tuesday, and in Hong Kong on Wednesday, subject to market conditions. A benchmark size, typically SGD250m-300m, is expected.

