HONG KONG, November 28 (IFR) - Two Korean names are on
the roads this week and they will certainly hope sentiments will
improve in time for their respective plans for a US dollar bond.
GS Caltex, rated Baa2/BBB (Moody's/S&P), mandated Citigroup and
Goldman Sachs to conduct investor meetings in Singapore and Hong
Kong.
Korea Gas will hold non-deal roadshows next week, arranged
by Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and
UBS. The roadshows will commence in London on November 28, in
Sydney on November 28 through 29, moving to Boston on November
30, New York from December 1 to 2 and also in Singapore on
December 1, winding up in Hong Kong on December 2.
Major Chinese iron and steel producer Baosteel Group priced
its debut Dim Sum bond last Friday. It is raising CNY3.6bn
(USD563m) from a multi-tranche deal consisting of CNY1bn
two-year, CNY2.1bn three-year and CNY500m five-year pieces at
3.125%, 3.500% and 4.375%, respectively.
All the levels were at the low-ends of the indicative
ranges of 3.125%-3.375%, 3.50%-3.75%, 4.375%-4.625%,
respectively. The deal used up half of the CNY6.5bn
NDRC-approved issuance quota.
Deutsche Bank and HSBC are joint global co-ordinators on
the Reg S Dim Sum deal, the first from an onshore-incorporated
Chinese company outside the banking sector.
China Merchants Securities (HK), DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC, ICBC International, and Standard Chartered will be joint
bookrunners and joint lead managers. Settlement will be on
December 1.The issuer has ratings of A3 from Moody's, A from S&P
and A- from Fitch.
Blue-chip Global Logistic Properties plans to sell
Singapore dollar subordinated perpetual bonds next week, and has
mandated JP Morgan as global co-ordinator. The bank will also be
joint bookrunner and lead manager with Citigroup, DBS and
Goldman Sachs. The three foreign banks were joint leads on GLP's
Dim Sum foray in May alongside CICC.
The Singapore dollar perp is expected to launch after a
roadshow in Singapore on Monday and Tuesday, and in Hong Kong on
Wednesday, subject to market conditions. A benchmark size,
typically SGD250m-300m, is expected.
For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and
yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r
For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and
euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here
www.ifrmarkets.com
Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com