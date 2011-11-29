SINGAPORE, Nov. 29 (IFR) - Hong Kong real estate developer Sun Hung Kai Properties has set up a USD5bn debt programme, which will be listed on the HK stock exchange today. Arranger is Morgan Stanley.

Hong Kong companies typically set up debt programmes to give them flexibility to tap the market whenever they can or need.

SHK, one of the largest property developers in Asia, sold a USD500m 5-year Reg S deal at 245bp over UST and a yield of 3.522% on October 25 this year through Standard Chartered.

Export-Import Bank of Korea lived up to its reputation as a sophisticated international borrower after making an extremely rare Asian foray into the Saudi Arabian market.

It priced a SR750m (USD200m) five-year floating-rate deal, the pricing of which, when converted into US-dollar equivalent, is seen to be three-month US dollar Libor plus 249bp.

This was the first bond in the Saudi riyal out of Asia, local media reports said, citing Kexim CEO Kim Yong Hwan.

The policy bank has fulfilled its diversification spree into various Asian and non-Asian currencies, coming in line the CEO's comments in October that the policy bank was exploring raising USD2bn-equivalent from the Middle East and Japan.

BNP Paribas and Samba Capital were joint lead managers. The deal was priced off Kexim's MTN programme on November 22 and will be issued on December 12. It will be cleared through Euroclear. The last coupon will be irregular as it will mature on December 6 2016.

Kexim is also eyeing further forays into the cash-rich Middle East as it plans to issue bonds in local currencies in Egypt, the UAE and Qatar.

BMW Australia Finance placed its debut Reg S renminbi-denominated and -settled bond issue. The CNY400m (USD62.5m) one-year Dim Sum with a coupon of 2% was reoffered at 2.4%. BNP Paribas was the sole bookrunner. Settlement will be on December 7.

