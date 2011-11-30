SINGAPORE, Nov. 30 (IFR) - ICBC is selling 10-year,
dollar-denominated bonds in a benchmark-sized issue via its Hong
Kong branch.
The issuing entity Skysea International Capital Management
has indicated a spread of around 320bp over US Treasuries and
the pricing could be finalized as early as today.
Barclays Capital, ICBC International and UBS are joint
global co-ordinators and Barclays Capital, HSBC, ICBC
International, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS are the joint
bookrunners.
Just as the US and several European governments face
embarrassing downgrades, Fitch has elevated Australia to what is
likely to be an increasingly exclusive club of AAA rated
sovereigns for long-term foreign-currency debt.
The upgrade from AA+ completes Australia's set of Triple A
ratings from the three main agencies as it becomes the 15th
country to currently hold this position with Fitch.
The last sovereigns Fitch raised to Triple A status were
Canada and Sweden, both in 2004. The agency began rating
Australia in January 1996 when it was assigned AA status before
rising to AA+ in February 2003.
Art Woo, director at Fitch's Asia sovereign ratings group,
explained that the latest move reflected how much the agency had
"become more comfortable in Australia's ability to absorb
shocks".
"Australia's AAA foreign-currency IDR reflects its
fundamental credit strengths, including its high value-added
economy, strong political, civil and social institutions and its
flexible policy framework," Woo said.
"The combination of low public debt, a freely floating
exchange rate, a credible inflation target framework, and
liberal trade and labour markets provides Australian authorities
the flexibility to run strong counter-cyclical fiscal and
monetary policies during both economic downturns and upturns.
These factors have helped Australia weather a number of
externally driven shocks over the past two decades," Woo added.
Hong Kong developer Sun Hung Kai Properties has set up a
USD5bn debt programme, which will be listed on the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange today.
The deal's arranger is Morgan Stanley. Hong Kong companies
typically set up debt programmes for flexibility to tap the
market whenever they can or need.
On October 25 2011, SHKP, one of the largest property
developers in Asia, sold a USD500m five-year Reg S bond at 245bp
over US Treasuries and a yield of 3.522% through Standard
Chartered.
