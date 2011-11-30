SINGAPORE, Nov. 30 (IFR) - ICBC is selling 10-year, dollar-denominated bonds in a benchmark-sized issue via its Hong Kong branch.

The issuing entity Skysea International Capital Management has indicated a spread of around 320bp over US Treasuries and the pricing could be finalized as early as today.

Barclays Capital, ICBC International and UBS are joint global co-ordinators and Barclays Capital, HSBC, ICBC International, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS are the joint bookrunners.

Just as the US and several European governments face embarrassing downgrades, Fitch has elevated Australia to what is likely to be an increasingly exclusive club of AAA rated sovereigns for long-term foreign-currency debt.

The upgrade from AA+ completes Australia's set of Triple A ratings from the three main agencies as it becomes the 15th country to currently hold this position with Fitch.

The last sovereigns Fitch raised to Triple A status were Canada and Sweden, both in 2004. The agency began rating Australia in January 1996 when it was assigned AA status before rising to AA+ in February 2003.

Art Woo, director at Fitch's Asia sovereign ratings group, explained that the latest move reflected how much the agency had "become more comfortable in Australia's ability to absorb shocks".

"Australia's AAA foreign-currency IDR reflects its fundamental credit strengths, including its high value-added economy, strong political, civil and social institutions and its flexible policy framework," Woo said.

"The combination of low public debt, a freely floating exchange rate, a credible inflation target framework, and liberal trade and labour markets provides Australian authorities the flexibility to run strong counter-cyclical fiscal and monetary policies during both economic downturns and upturns.

These factors have helped Australia weather a number of externally driven shocks over the past two decades," Woo added.

Hong Kong developer Sun Hung Kai Properties has set up a USD5bn debt programme, which will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today.

The deal's arranger is Morgan Stanley. Hong Kong companies typically set up debt programmes for flexibility to tap the market whenever they can or need.

On October 25 2011, SHKP, one of the largest property developers in Asia, sold a USD500m five-year Reg S bond at 245bp over US Treasuries and a yield of 3.522% through Standard Chartered.

For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here www.ifrmarkets.com

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com