SINGAPORE, Dec. 1 (IFR) - South Korea's top automaker
Hyundai Motor is selling USD500m worth of 5.5-year dollar bonds
for which it has issued guidance of around 345bp over US
Treasuries.
The 144A/Reg S bonds, due to be priced today, are to be sold
via Hyundai Capital America, the issuing entity.
BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC, JPMorgan and Morgan
Stanley are joint bookrunners.
The issuer rating is Baa2 (stable)/BBB(positive). Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China has raised USD750m via 10-year
bonds issued by its Hong Kong branch. The issuing entity, Skysea
International Capital Management, has priced the bonds at a
spread of 310bp over US Treasuries.
The 4.875% bonds were sold at a re-offered price of 97.708.
BarCap, ICBC International and UBS are joint global
co-ordinators on the deal. The three are also joint bookrunners,
alongside HSBC, ICBC International and StanChart.
Meanwhile, ICBC's proposed plans to sell up to CNY70bn
(USD11bn) of subordinated bonds has won the approval of
shareholders. It will next be up for final approval from the
regulators. ICBC last raised CNY38bn through a 20-year non-call
15 sub bond at 5.56% via Citic Securities in June this year.
Indian oil and gas major Reliance Industries hired BofA
Merrill, Citigroup and UBS for a US dollar-denominated bonds
issue. The size, timing and tenor of the deal have yet to be
decided. Media reports said India's largest listed company was
planning a sale of 10-year bonds to raise more than USD1bn.
Reliance last tapped the G3 market in October 2010 after a
gap of 13 years with a USD1.5bn two-part deal, comprising a
USD1bn 10-year tranche and a 30-year portion, capped at USD500m.
That deal marked the first investment-grade issue from an Indian
private sector company since 1997.
It was also the largest corporate US dollar deal in Asia at
that time and the first 30-year deal from Asia's private sector
since 2003. Reliance has a rating of
Baa2(stable)/BBB(positive)/BBB-(stable).
