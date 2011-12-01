SINGAPORE, Dec. 1 (IFR) - South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor is selling USD500m worth of 5.5-year dollar bonds for which it has issued guidance of around 345bp over US Treasuries.

The 144A/Reg S bonds, due to be priced today, are to be sold via Hyundai Capital America, the issuing entity.

BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners.

The issuer rating is Baa2 (stable)/BBB(positive). Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has raised USD750m via 10-year bonds issued by its Hong Kong branch. The issuing entity, Skysea International Capital Management, has priced the bonds at a spread of 310bp over US Treasuries.

The 4.875% bonds were sold at a re-offered price of 97.708. BarCap, ICBC International and UBS are joint global co-ordinators on the deal. The three are also joint bookrunners, alongside HSBC, ICBC International and StanChart.

Meanwhile, ICBC's proposed plans to sell up to CNY70bn (USD11bn) of subordinated bonds has won the approval of shareholders. It will next be up for final approval from the regulators. ICBC last raised CNY38bn through a 20-year non-call 15 sub bond at 5.56% via Citic Securities in June this year.

Indian oil and gas major Reliance Industries hired BofA Merrill, Citigroup and UBS for a US dollar-denominated bonds issue. The size, timing and tenor of the deal have yet to be decided. Media reports said India's largest listed company was planning a sale of 10-year bonds to raise more than USD1bn.

Reliance last tapped the G3 market in October 2010 after a gap of 13 years with a USD1.5bn two-part deal, comprising a USD1bn 10-year tranche and a 30-year portion, capped at USD500m. That deal marked the first investment-grade issue from an Indian private sector company since 1997.

It was also the largest corporate US dollar deal in Asia at that time and the first 30-year deal from Asia's private sector since 2003. Reliance has a rating of Baa2(stable)/BBB(positive)/BBB-(stable).

For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here www.ifrmarkets.com

neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com