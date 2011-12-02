SINGAPORE, Dec. 2 (IFR) - Top South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor has raised USD500m via 5.5-year dollar bonds sold at a spread of 315bp over US Treasuries, tighter than the initial guidance of 345bp area. The Reg S/144a deal, was sold through Hyundai Capital America, the issuing entity.

The 4% bonds due 2017 were sold at 99.551 for a yield of 4.092%. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners. The issuer rating is Baa2 (stable)/BBB (positive).

The deal received orders of over USD5bn from 320 accounts. US took 54%, Asia 34% and Europe 12%. By investor type, funds took 60%, banks including private banks 20%, insurance companies and pension funds 11% and corporates and other investors 9%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China raised USD750m from 10-year US dollar bond after receiving USD2.25bn of orders.

The solid demand allowed the issuer to tighten guidance to 310bp over US Treasuries from the initial indication of around 320bp. In secondary, the bond spreads tightened to 295bp in early Asian trade with analysts saying the bonds were cheap.

The bond attracted 160 accounts, with Asia taking up 95% of the allocation, and Europe and offshore US the remainder. In terms of investor types, insurers took up 33%, banks 29%, fund managers 25% and private banks 8%, while corporate investors and others took up 5%.

The issuing entity, Skysea International Capital Management, sold the 4.875% bonds at a reoffer price of 97.708. Barclays Capital, ICBC International and UBS were joint global co-ordinators on the deal. The three were also joint bookrunners, alongside HSBC, ICBC International and StanChart.

The issue has a rating of A1 (Moody's/stable) and A (S&P/stable). Korean Air is on the sidelines for a debut renminbi-denominated and -settled Reg S bond. The South Korean major carrier has completed a roadshow orchestrated by HSBC. It is waiting for a suitable window to launch its Dim Sum debut.

The issuer had looked to raise CNY2bn (USD300m) through a three-year Dim Sum with China Merchants Securities and Shinhan Securities as leads on the deal in August. But, it scrapped the plan without giving any explanation.

According to several rival bankers, the decision was mainly due to unfavourable pricing.

Singapore luxury serviced residences owner Ascott REIT has set up a USD2bn euro-MTN programme with Standard Chartered as the arranger. StanChart, together with DBS Bank, will also act as dealers of the programme.

The property company said it would issue the notes in various currencies, including euro, sterling, US dollars, renminbi and Singapore dollars.

Ascott REIT MTN (Euro) will be the issuer, while DBS Trustee, as trustee of Ascott REIT, will be the guarantor. Proceeds will be used to finance general working capital, asset enhancement works and corporate requirements, which include acquisitions and investments, as well as to refinance debt.

For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here www.ifrmarkets.com

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com