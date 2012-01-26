HONG KONG, Jan 26 (IFR) - Westpac did not encounter
any indigestion problems from its inaugural local currency,
covered bond transaction on January 24.
While not quite matching CBA's record breaking AUD3.5bn
(USD3.61bn) senior secured issuance on January 17, Westpac
managed to print the second largest domestic bond market
transaction with an identical 5-year, dual tranche offering that
raised AUD3.1bn.
This was divided between an AUD1.4bn floating-rate piece at
165bp over 3-month BBSW and an AUD1.7bn fixed-rate tranche that
pays a 5.75% coupon and priced at 99.508 to yield 5.865%, 165bp
over asset swaps.
The bonds priced at the tight end of 165bp-175bp guidance
and 10bp inside CBA having benefitted from general market
strength as well as CBA's specific on-the-break gains.
When the deal was announced on January 20 CBA's fixed rate
and floating rate 2017s were seen at 156bp and 165bp over swaps
respectively. Westpac's new bonds also gained ground in the
secondary to be quoted at 152bp-157bp in early Wednesday trade.
ANZ, CBA, HSBC and Westpac were joint lead managers for the
Westpac's third covered bond sale that follows November's USD1bn
5-year debut and a recent NOK1.8bn (USD305m) 10-year private
placement.
Total orders exceeded AUD3.8bn with over 90 accounts
participating in the floater and 80 in the fixed rate tranche.
Off shore investors received a healthy 23% allocation
despite the Chinese New Year closing most of Asia. Real money
took 63%, well above banks' 37% allotment.
