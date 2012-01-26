HONG KONG, Jan 26 (IFR) - Westpac did not encounter any indigestion problems from its inaugural local currency, covered bond transaction on January 24.

While not quite matching CBA's record breaking AUD3.5bn (USD3.61bn) senior secured issuance on January 17, Westpac managed to print the second largest domestic bond market transaction with an identical 5-year, dual tranche offering that raised AUD3.1bn.

This was divided between an AUD1.4bn floating-rate piece at 165bp over 3-month BBSW and an AUD1.7bn fixed-rate tranche that pays a 5.75% coupon and priced at 99.508 to yield 5.865%, 165bp over asset swaps.

The bonds priced at the tight end of 165bp-175bp guidance and 10bp inside CBA having benefitted from general market strength as well as CBA's specific on-the-break gains.

When the deal was announced on January 20 CBA's fixed rate and floating rate 2017s were seen at 156bp and 165bp over swaps respectively. Westpac's new bonds also gained ground in the secondary to be quoted at 152bp-157bp in early Wednesday trade.

ANZ, CBA, HSBC and Westpac were joint lead managers for the Westpac's third covered bond sale that follows November's USD1bn 5-year debut and a recent NOK1.8bn (USD305m) 10-year private placement.

Total orders exceeded AUD3.8bn with over 90 accounts participating in the floater and 80 in the fixed rate tranche.

Off shore investors received a healthy 23% allocation despite the Chinese New Year closing most of Asia. Real money took 63%, well above banks' 37% allotment.

