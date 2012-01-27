HONG KONG, Jan 27 (IFR) - South Korean regional lender Busan Bank is looking to issue five or 5.5-year bonds of USD300m-$400m after holding investor meetings next week.

The meeting with investors will be in Singapore on January 30, Hong Kong on January 31 and in London on February 1. The issue has an A2 (stable) rating from Moody's and Busan has a BBB+ (stable) from Fitch.

Citigroup, Credit Agricole and UBS are the joint bookrunners.

Banco de Oro Unibank, the Philippines' largest lender in terms of assets, is to hold investor meetings for updates ahead of a possible bond offering.

UBS is arranging the meetings.

KT Corp issued a USD350m five-year Reg S-only bond on January 20, via Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. The paper was priced on January 17 after the largest Korean telecoms operator started a roadshow on January 9.

The transaction pays a 3.875% coupon and reoffered at 99.892 yields 3.899%.

Pricing was equivalent to US Treasuries plus 310bp. The deal, issued under New York law, will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

The company, rated A/A (S&P/Fitch), made presentations in Hong Kong on January 9, Singapore the next day and London on January 11.

KT Corp last tapped the Reg S market in April 2007 with a USD200m five-year bond.

ANZ announced today (January 26) its return to the Japanese retail Samurai market after three years with a four-year bond offering.

The guidance on the coupon for the new issue is 0.90% to 1.30%. The pricing and deal size, to be determined based on demand, will be announced in early February. SMBC Nikko is sole lead arranger.

The Australian bank has ratings of Aa2 from Moody's and AA- from S&P.

ANZ raised JPY30bn (USD385m) from its last retail Samurai in February 2009. That 3.5-year bond, with a guarantee from the Australian Government, priced at a coupon of 1.27%, or JGB plus 64bp. At the time, ANZ was rated AAA/AAA.

The then Nikko Citigroup was lead arranger.

