HONG KONG, Jan 30 (IFR) - The expected stream of Indonesian corporates to the G3 market following the upgrade of the sovereign credit to investment grade is coming through.

Cikarang Listrindo has mandated Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse have been appointed as joint leads and bookrunners for a potential 144a/Reg S issuance of 7 non-call 4 senior bonds. A global investor roadshow will kick off on February 1 in Asia, London and the US.

FSA/ICMA stabilization applies. Cikarang is rated Ba2/BB- (Moody's/S&P).

Wharf Finance is planning a US dollar benchmark-sized five-year Reg S senior unsecured deal via HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered.

Guidance has been set at the Treasuries plus 415bp area and the deal is scheduled as today's business.

JP Morgan (Aa3/A/AA-, Moody's/S&P/Fitch) will tap the yen market with two tranches of 5-year Samurai bonds. The deal will price in early February. JP Morgan is sole arranger.

Guidance is 0.85%-1.85% for the fixed tranche, while no guidance has been given on the floater.

The US bank raised JPY111bn (USD13.3bn) from its last 5-year dual-tranche nearly a year ago in February 2011. A JPY76.9bn 1.05% fixed tranche priced at swaps plus 25bp, or JGBs plus 46.5bp, and a JPY34.2bn FRN at the customary 15bp price over the fixed note, at 3-month Libor+ 40bp.

For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

