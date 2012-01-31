HONG KONG, Jan 31 (IFR) - Wharf Finance has priced a USD600m 5-year Reg S senior unsecured deal via HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered. The deal, rated A- by Fitch came at Treasuries plus 400bp, or 15bp inside the initial plus 415bp guidance and at an effective new issue concession of 23bp versus the outstanding Wharf due 2017s.

That paper was at swaps plus 347bp when the new deal priced, with the print on the newly minted Wharf coming in at swaps plus 370bp.

The deal pulled in a USD4.25bn orderbook via 296 accounts. Asia booked 73% and Europe 27% of the deal. Funds bought 51%, private banks 20%, banks 18%, insurers 6% and corporates and others 5%.

