HONG KONG, Feb 1 (IFR) - Hutchison Whampoa retapped the 5-year and 10-year Global two-trancher it priced on January 10 via HSBC, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.

The USD500m reopening of 3.50% 2017s was priced at 101.287 to yield 3.216% for a spread of T+250bp. The USD500m reopening of 4.625% 2022 bonds was priced at 99.729 for a yield of 4.659% or a spread of T+285bp. The outstanding now on the 2017 is USD1bn and on the 2022 is USD1.5bn.

The tap, led by HSBC and Goldman, is an opportunistic swoop based on the tightening of the Hutch offshore curve since the deal was brought, with the Hutch due 2017s and due 2022s having tightened in from their respective Treasuries plus 275bp reoffers to plus 235bp and plus 268bp.

Hong Kong's Dah Sing Bank (A3/A-, Moody's/Fitch) made a rare foray into the Singapore dollar market with a 10-year non-call five issue yesterday, pricing the notes at 4.875%. That was equivalent to a spread of 376bp over five-year SOR.

The initial deal size of SGD200m was increased to SGD225m (USD179m) on the back of solid orders.

Demand was robust since the bank's bonds have scarcity value in the local market, and that helped tightened the final pricing from an initial guidance of 5.00%.

The Lower Tier 2 bonds have no loss absorption and no step-up, although the coupon resets after year five to initial credit spread over the prevailing five-year SOR rate.

The pricing was described as fair value, yielding about 440bp over Libor which is comparable to its secondary US dollar levels.

Nomura said in a credit note that it believed that the relatively high back-end spread would mean the bank would call the bond in February 2017, particularly since the issue would amortize by half by that time under the new Basel III regulations.

The deal, rated Baa1/BBB+ by Moody's and Fitch, will settle on February 8. HSBC was sole bookrunner.

The order book on Kookmin Bank's 1.5-year and 2-year ual-tranche Samurai is heard to be slightly below JPY60bn (USD783.2m).

This is on the back of strong demand as the other Korean commercial banks in the pipeline to tap yen funds are said to be delaying deals for next fiscal year from initial issuance plans slated for the first two months of the year.

Kookmin's deal will be capped at JPY30bn, however. Earlier, Kookmin refined the guidance range on the deal to OS+155bp-165bp for the shorter tranche and to OS+160bp-170bp for the 2-year piece.

Initial price guidance was released at +155-185bp and +160-190bp, respectively. Final pricing is expected to come towards the middle of the revised ranges which is likely to be through the Korean FIGs' USD secondary levels, despite tightening of 10bp-15bp already seen in USD trading levels so far this week.

Woori and Hana Bank as well as a debut issuance in the Samurai format from Shinhan Bank were expected for early part of the year but they are all heard to have delayed deals for FY2012 starting in April.

"We are seeing an explosive demand thanks to those delays and I'm struggling with allocations," said one syndicate official on the trade.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nomura, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley are joint leads managers. Pricing is set for Thursday, February 2.

Hong Kong property issuer Wharf Finance's USD600m 5-year Reg S senior unsecured deal which priced yesterday via HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered. has been criticised by rival bankers for having left too much on the table, based on its 20bp-odd tightening today in secondary.

The deal, rated A- by Fitch came at Treasuries plus 400bp, or 15bp inside the initial plus 415bp guidance and at an effective new issue concession of 23bp versus the outstanding Wharf due 2017s.

Although that iteration might have been regarded as an aggressive move from the initial guidance, a regional syndicate desker noted that the pattern in recent new issuance has been for iterations in the 18bp-22bp area.

That paper was at swaps plus 347bp when the new deal priced, with the print on the newly minted Wharf coming in at swaps plus 370bp. The deal recently traded at a tight print for the day of Treasuries plus 380bp bid.

The desker also noted that the trade had come 150bp back of the Sun Hung Kai 2017s, which were last bid at the Treasuries plus 250bp area.

Sun Hung Kai, like Wharf is also a Single A rated Hong Kong property company, with a A1/A+ rating from Moody's/S&P.

Despite these brickbats, the ability of the deal to print in size earns it kudos as well as its clearing in the context of a market still struggling to absorb the recent round of heavy primary supply.

And investors were willing to take the deal on board despite the fact that around 40% of Wharf's business assets are in PRC property, a sector which is widely expected to see rapidly diminishing Ebitda on the back of severe price corrections in the main Chinese cities.

The deal pulled in a USD4.25bn orderbook via 296 accounts. Asia booked 73% and Europe 27% of the deal. Funds bought 51%, private banks 20%, banks 18%, insurers 6% and corporates and others 5%.

South Korean regional lender Busan Bank is looking to issue five or 5.5-year bonds of USD300m-$400m after holding investor meetings next week.

The meeting with investors meetings were held in Singapore on January 30, Hong Kong on January 31 and are scheduled for London on February 1.

The issue has an A2 (stable) rating from Moody's and Busan has a BBB+ (stable) from Fitch.

Citigroup, Credit Agricole and UBS are the joint bookrunners.

Banco de Oro Unibank, the Philippines' largest lender in terms of assets, is to hold investor meetings for updates ahead of a possible bond offering. UBS is arranging the meetings.

