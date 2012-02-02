SINGAPORE, February 2 (IFR) - In an opportunistic
market swoop, Hong Kong-based holding company Hutchison Whampoa
retapped its 2017s and 2022s in New York hours for USD500m in
each tranche.
And while the books ascended to an impressive USD5.25bn,
Hutchison priced the 10-year bond with a spread wider than what
it printed in the original transaction.
The fact that investors did not complain about that,
especially since Hutchison's transaction had not even completed
its first month of existence, was viewed as a sign of how eager
investors are to buy Asian corporates, especially high-quality
as this.
The company took advantage of a rally in the 10-year US
Treasuries to retap the 2022s at a lower yield even if the
spread was wider.
In early January, Hutchison printed a USD1.5bn two-tranche
transaction and the USD1bn 10-year was priced at 99.25 to yield
4.72%, or 275bp over the 10-year US Treasury. Last night's
USD500m retap of the 2022 was priced at 99.729 to yield 4.659%,
a spread of 285bp over US Treasuries.
Granted, the final spread of 285bp was 15bp tight to price
guidance of 300bp-over announced during Asian hours yesterday.
Still, it was a 17bp new issue premium compared with the
secondary levels of 268bp over quoted early yesterday and 10bp
wide to the reoffer spread.
Investors really seemed not to care much. The books on the
10-year exceeded USD2.8bn with 190 accounts putting in bids.
Asian investors comprised 53% of the orders, while the US
chipped in with 30% and Europe with 17%.
The five-year provided a better deal not only because the
spread came in 25bp narrower than the reoffer level but as the
yield was almost 42bp tight to what Hutchison originally paid.
The USD500m 2017 priced in early January at 99.519 to yield
3.639%, a spread of 275bp over. Yesterday's retap was priced at
101.287 to yield 3.216%, or 250bp over.
To be sure, at that level, Hutchison offered some 15bp of
new issue premium on the secondary levels of the five-year bond
before the announcement.
This explains why there was no shortage of demand for this
portion, in spite of it being much richer now than in early
January. About 175 accounts put in orders amounting to some
USD2.5bn. Again Asians represented 58% of the bids, while the US
provided 26% and Europe some 16%.
Meanwhile, the intra-regional cross-border market is picking
up in the region after being dormant for quite a while. Issuers
are taking advantage of arbitrage opportunities in the
cross-currency swaps and tapping neighbour markets aggressively.
And in Japan, Kookmin Bank is seeing its order book for the
1.5 and two-year dual-tranche Samurai reach JPY60bn (USD783.2m).
The strong demand comes as the other Korean commercial banks in
the pipeline are said to be delaying their deals. Kookmin's deal
will, however, be capped at JPY30bn.
Export-Import Bank of Korea is adding emerging-market
high-yielding currencies to its funding repertoire,
demonstrating its swift ability to fund across markets. The
Korean bellwether issuer raised around USD190m from the Japanese
retail market in a three-part transaction that JP Morgan
managed.
Kexim issued its first Mexican peso Uridashi trade since
2009, a Ps470m (USD36.2m) 6.46% five-year note, a rare thing
even for the Uridashi market where Mrs Watanabe prefers the high
coupons of EM currencies.
Another bank, ANZ, has gone travelling in the region to
raise some USD260m-equivalent from retail-targeted four-year
bonds in yen and Australian dollars in Japan.
The Aa2/AA- rated Aussie bank priced today a JPY11.7bn
retail Samurai, its first in three years, and a plain vanilla
AUD98.5m Uridashi, broadening its investor base in the process.
The SMBC Nikko-managed yen note priced at 1.09%, equivalent
to yen offer-side swaps plus 68.6bp. The deal contrasted with
CBA's failed attempt to access retail in yen at the end of May
2011.
ANZ's Uridashi note priced at a coupon of 4.34% from a 4%-5%
guidance range and will not require the borrower to go through
the swap markets for the final proceeds. Daiwa Capital Markets
handled the trade.
America Movil on Wednesday lived up to its reputation for
opening new frontiers in capital markets by being the first
Latin American issuer to do an offshore renminbi deal, which was
also the first corporate deal in the remimbi market since
November 2011.
"This deal is really a pioneer and represents the south to
south connection that is being talked about, but that until now
had not been delivered. No other LatAm name has been able to
open this market," said Katia Bouazza, co-head of global capital
markets, Americas at HSBC It was also the first Western
corporate issuer to tap that market since September.
US-based Yum! Brands, rated A on a global scale, priced a
debut three-year Dim Sum bonds at 2.375% to raise CHN350m
(USD54m) last September in a Reg S deal.
There were over 60 accounts, with half of the investors
coming from Asia and the other half coming from the US and
Europe. The investor base was broad, with fund managers,
insurance companies, private banks and bank treasuries buying
the paper. The bonds settle on February 8, with February 8 2015
set as the maturity date.
Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, though
as America Movil has suppliers in China the expectation is that
the proceeds will go towards paying suppliers in renminbi. And
the deal is expected to pave the way for further issuance from
LatAm names.
