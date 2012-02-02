SINGAPORE, February 2 (IFR) - In an opportunistic market swoop, Hong Kong-based holding company Hutchison Whampoa retapped its 2017s and 2022s in New York hours for USD500m in each tranche.

And while the books ascended to an impressive USD5.25bn, Hutchison priced the 10-year bond with a spread wider than what it printed in the original transaction.

The fact that investors did not complain about that, especially since Hutchison's transaction had not even completed its first month of existence, was viewed as a sign of how eager investors are to buy Asian corporates, especially high-quality as this.

The company took advantage of a rally in the 10-year US Treasuries to retap the 2022s at a lower yield even if the spread was wider.

In early January, Hutchison printed a USD1.5bn two-tranche transaction and the USD1bn 10-year was priced at 99.25 to yield 4.72%, or 275bp over the 10-year US Treasury. Last night's USD500m retap of the 2022 was priced at 99.729 to yield 4.659%, a spread of 285bp over US Treasuries.

Granted, the final spread of 285bp was 15bp tight to price guidance of 300bp-over announced during Asian hours yesterday. Still, it was a 17bp new issue premium compared with the secondary levels of 268bp over quoted early yesterday and 10bp wide to the reoffer spread.

Investors really seemed not to care much. The books on the 10-year exceeded USD2.8bn with 190 accounts putting in bids. Asian investors comprised 53% of the orders, while the US chipped in with 30% and Europe with 17%.

The five-year provided a better deal not only because the spread came in 25bp narrower than the reoffer level but as the yield was almost 42bp tight to what Hutchison originally paid.

The USD500m 2017 priced in early January at 99.519 to yield 3.639%, a spread of 275bp over. Yesterday's retap was priced at 101.287 to yield 3.216%, or 250bp over.

To be sure, at that level, Hutchison offered some 15bp of new issue premium on the secondary levels of the five-year bond before the announcement.

This explains why there was no shortage of demand for this portion, in spite of it being much richer now than in early January. About 175 accounts put in orders amounting to some USD2.5bn. Again Asians represented 58% of the bids, while the US provided 26% and Europe some 16%.

Meanwhile, the intra-regional cross-border market is picking up in the region after being dormant for quite a while. Issuers are taking advantage of arbitrage opportunities in the cross-currency swaps and tapping neighbour markets aggressively.

And in Japan, Kookmin Bank is seeing its order book for the 1.5 and two-year dual-tranche Samurai reach JPY60bn (USD783.2m). The strong demand comes as the other Korean commercial banks in the pipeline are said to be delaying their deals. Kookmin's deal will, however, be capped at JPY30bn.

Export-Import Bank of Korea is adding emerging-market high-yielding currencies to its funding repertoire, demonstrating its swift ability to fund across markets. The Korean bellwether issuer raised around USD190m from the Japanese retail market in a three-part transaction that JP Morgan managed.

Kexim issued its first Mexican peso Uridashi trade since 2009, a Ps470m (USD36.2m) 6.46% five-year note, a rare thing even for the Uridashi market where Mrs Watanabe prefers the high coupons of EM currencies.

Another bank, ANZ, has gone travelling in the region to raise some USD260m-equivalent from retail-targeted four-year bonds in yen and Australian dollars in Japan.

The Aa2/AA- rated Aussie bank priced today a JPY11.7bn retail Samurai, its first in three years, and a plain vanilla AUD98.5m Uridashi, broadening its investor base in the process.

The SMBC Nikko-managed yen note priced at 1.09%, equivalent to yen offer-side swaps plus 68.6bp. The deal contrasted with CBA's failed attempt to access retail in yen at the end of May 2011.

ANZ's Uridashi note priced at a coupon of 4.34% from a 4%-5% guidance range and will not require the borrower to go through the swap markets for the final proceeds. Daiwa Capital Markets handled the trade.

America Movil on Wednesday lived up to its reputation for opening new frontiers in capital markets by being the first Latin American issuer to do an offshore renminbi deal, which was also the first corporate deal in the remimbi market since November 2011.

"This deal is really a pioneer and represents the south to south connection that is being talked about, but that until now had not been delivered. No other LatAm name has been able to open this market," said Katia Bouazza, co-head of global capital markets, Americas at HSBC It was also the first Western corporate issuer to tap that market since September.

US-based Yum! Brands, rated A on a global scale, priced a debut three-year Dim Sum bonds at 2.375% to raise CHN350m (USD54m) last September in a Reg S deal.

There were over 60 accounts, with half of the investors coming from Asia and the other half coming from the US and Europe. The investor base was broad, with fund managers, insurance companies, private banks and bank treasuries buying the paper. The bonds settle on February 8, with February 8 2015 set as the maturity date.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, though as America Movil has suppliers in China the expectation is that the proceeds will go towards paying suppliers in renminbi. And the deal is expected to pave the way for further issuance from LatAm names.

