SINGAPORE, February 3 (IFR) - Hong Kong property
issuer Wharf Finance is increasing the size of the USD600m
5-year Reg S senior unsecured deal which priced on Monday via
HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered. The leads are working
on pricing the increase of USD150m-USD250m to the same
settlement date as Monday's trade rather than tapping for a new
value date.
The increase is an opportunistic play by Wharf, given the
powerful tightening of spreads seen over the past few days,
which is enabling it to increase the trade at Treasuries plus
395bp versus the 400bp pricing from Monday's print. The Monday
trade printed as tight as Treasuries plus 375bp, prior to the
announcement of the increase, which was indicated to investors
15bp back ofHong Kong infrastructure company NWS Holdings has
sold bonds at 6.55% yield after it issued guidance in the 6.80%
area for the unrated Reg S five-year bonds which raised USD500m.
The reoffer price of 99.790 for the 6.5% bond gave a spread of
583.9bp over US Treasuries.
Joint leads are Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard
Chartered.
Hong Kong bankers have started the Lunar New Year in a
frenzy as the Dim Sum market picks up speed and some of the
deals that were stuck in the backlog hit the tape.
This week has already seen the announcement of two new
transactions and two others were heading to pricing before the
week ends. And the chatter is that there is much more to come,
given that several deals that were supposed to have priced last
year were held back amid market volatility.
Earlier in the week, two specialty chemicals companies,
Lanxess from Germany and Johnson Matthey from the UK, announced
roadshows both for offshore renminbi deals.
During New York hours, Mexican telecoms America Movil
became the first LatAm issuer, and the first western mobile
operator to tap the Dim Sum market, since mid-December, raising
HK$1bn (USD160m) in a deal that priced at a yield of 3.5% at the
tight end of guidance of 3.5%-3.6%. Demand reached HK$2bn with
more than 60 accounts in the book, a sign there is no shortage
of interest for offshore renminbi. HSBC was the lead.
On the heels of that successful transaction, Korea's Lotte
Shopping announced another debut Dim Sum bond. The retailer is
marketing a three-year deal with a low 4% guidance. A size of up
to CNY700m (USD110m) has been rumoured. Deutsche Bank and HSBC
have been mandated as joint bookrunners. Lotte's will be the
first Hong Kong dollar denominated bond from the Korean consumer
sector.
Further north, Kookmin Bank, South Korea's largest
commercial bank rated A1/A/A+ (Moody's/S&P/JCR), opened the
market for other Korean FIGs in Japan, issuing the first yen
benchmark deal of the year.
The deals had some Schadenfreude as the issuer benefited
from the postponement of the other three Korean bank deals
originally expected in the next couple of months.
The JPY30bn (USD386.5m) two-part trade was split into a
JPY22.4bn 1.96% 1.5-year tranche priced at yen offer-side swaps
plus 155bp (JGBs plus 183.5bp) and a JPY7.6bn 2.04% two-year
piece at plus 163bp (JGBs plus
191bp).
The lack of competition was surely helpful with the final
pricing of the larger, shorter-dated tranche coming at the very
tight-end of the initial guidance set at plus 155bp-185bp, which
represents negative new issue concession when compared with its
US dollar secondary levels.
This was no small feat in a week when bonds of Korean banks
moved in by about 10bp-15bp. Similarly, the relative value on
the two-year tranche which started marketing at plus
160bp-190bp, yielded no new issue premium
at all.
Ironically, Kookmin's transaction will be a benchmark for
the three Korean bank majors - Woori, Hana Bank and newcomer
Shinhan's - which are understood to have delayed issuance to the
next Japanese fiscal year, starting from April. Given issuance
window constraints they cannot tap the market until May or June.
SMBC Nikko, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley, Mizuho and Nomura were joint leads.
Finally, bankers and issuers are watching closely the new
7NC4 Reg S/144a bond by Indonesian utility Cikarang Listrindo.
The deal will be effectively the first dollar denominated
high-yield bond out of the region in the past seven months and
will set the yardstick for future junk-rated bonds. While plenty
of price discovery will be necessary, levels of 7.0%-7.5% were
being discussed by investors. The amount to be issued will
depend on how much of the outstanding 2015 bonds are tendered in
an ongoing consent solicitation.
For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and
yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r
For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and
euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here
www.ifrmarkets.com
jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com