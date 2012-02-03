SINGAPORE, February 3 (IFR) - Hong Kong property issuer Wharf Finance is increasing the size of the USD600m 5-year Reg S senior unsecured deal which priced on Monday via HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered. The leads are working on pricing the increase of USD150m-USD250m to the same settlement date as Monday's trade rather than tapping for a new value date.

The increase is an opportunistic play by Wharf, given the powerful tightening of spreads seen over the past few days, which is enabling it to increase the trade at Treasuries plus 395bp versus the 400bp pricing from Monday's print. The Monday trade printed as tight as Treasuries plus 375bp, prior to the announcement of the increase, which was indicated to investors 15bp back ofHong Kong infrastructure company NWS Holdings has sold bonds at 6.55% yield after it issued guidance in the 6.80% area for the unrated Reg S five-year bonds which raised USD500m. The reoffer price of 99.790 for the 6.5% bond gave a spread of 583.9bp over US Treasuries.

Joint leads are Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered.

Hong Kong bankers have started the Lunar New Year in a frenzy as the Dim Sum market picks up speed and some of the deals that were stuck in the backlog hit the tape.

This week has already seen the announcement of two new transactions and two others were heading to pricing before the week ends. And the chatter is that there is much more to come, given that several deals that were supposed to have priced last year were held back amid market volatility.

Earlier in the week, two specialty chemicals companies, Lanxess from Germany and Johnson Matthey from the UK, announced roadshows both for offshore renminbi deals.

During New York hours, Mexican telecoms America Movil became the first LatAm issuer, and the first western mobile operator to tap the Dim Sum market, since mid-December, raising HK$1bn (USD160m) in a deal that priced at a yield of 3.5% at the tight end of guidance of 3.5%-3.6%. Demand reached HK$2bn with more than 60 accounts in the book, a sign there is no shortage of interest for offshore renminbi. HSBC was the lead.

On the heels of that successful transaction, Korea's Lotte Shopping announced another debut Dim Sum bond. The retailer is marketing a three-year deal with a low 4% guidance. A size of up to CNY700m (USD110m) has been rumoured. Deutsche Bank and HSBC have been mandated as joint bookrunners. Lotte's will be the first Hong Kong dollar denominated bond from the Korean consumer sector.

Further north, Kookmin Bank, South Korea's largest commercial bank rated A1/A/A+ (Moody's/S&P/JCR), opened the market for other Korean FIGs in Japan, issuing the first yen benchmark deal of the year.

The deals had some Schadenfreude as the issuer benefited from the postponement of the other three Korean bank deals originally expected in the next couple of months.

The JPY30bn (USD386.5m) two-part trade was split into a JPY22.4bn 1.96% 1.5-year tranche priced at yen offer-side swaps plus 155bp (JGBs plus 183.5bp) and a JPY7.6bn 2.04% two-year piece at plus 163bp (JGBs plus 191bp).

The lack of competition was surely helpful with the final pricing of the larger, shorter-dated tranche coming at the very tight-end of the initial guidance set at plus 155bp-185bp, which represents negative new issue concession when compared with its US dollar secondary levels.

This was no small feat in a week when bonds of Korean banks moved in by about 10bp-15bp. Similarly, the relative value on the two-year tranche which started marketing at plus 160bp-190bp, yielded no new issue premium at all.

Ironically, Kookmin's transaction will be a benchmark for the three Korean bank majors - Woori, Hana Bank and newcomer Shinhan's - which are understood to have delayed issuance to the next Japanese fiscal year, starting from April. Given issuance window constraints they cannot tap the market until May or June.

SMBC Nikko, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho and Nomura were joint leads.

Finally, bankers and issuers are watching closely the new 7NC4 Reg S/144a bond by Indonesian utility Cikarang Listrindo. The deal will be effectively the first dollar denominated high-yield bond out of the region in the past seven months and will set the yardstick for future junk-rated bonds. While plenty of price discovery will be necessary, levels of 7.0%-7.5% were being discussed by investors. The amount to be issued will depend on how much of the outstanding 2015 bonds are tendered in an ongoing consent solicitation. For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r

For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here www.ifrmarkets.com

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com