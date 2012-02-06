HONG KONG, Feb 6 (IFR) - China Overseas Land & Investment, the largest mainland developer by market capitalisation, has appointed Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC International and JPMorgan for a series of meetings which could be followed by a dollar-denominated Reg S bond transaction.

Investor meetings will be held in HK/Singapore beginning on Feb 7. The issuer is rated Baa2 stable (Moody's) and BBB stable (S&P).

Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong's largest developer by market capitalisation, is planning to sell 10-year dollar bonds at a spread of around 280bp over US Treasuries. The deal, handled by HSBC, is expected to be priced today. Size of the offering is yet to be decided.

Nan Fung jumped on the bandwagon this morning to re-open its USD350m 5.25% due January 20 2017, setting a guidance of 455bp over UST. The Reg S registered bond from the Hong Kong property developer will be issued via Nan Fung Treasury and will be guaranteed by parent company Nan Fung International Holdings.

The tap is expected to be about USD150m. The borrower, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, made its debut in the US dollar markets in January selling the unsecured bonds at 460bp over Treasuries. The deal garnered a book of USD1.3bn with more than 90 accounts participating.

Global coordinator HSBC will also be joint leads with JPM and Goldman Sachs, all of three of which were joint leads as well in the original deal.

Pricing is expected to be as early as today. The bond is rated similar to the corporate rating.

Banco de Oro Unibank, the Philippines' largest lender in terms of assets, is looking to sell 5-year dollar bonds at a yield of around 4.625%.

UBS is the sole bookrunner and the deal could price as early as today. Moody's Investors Service has assigned the bond a Ba2 rating. The lender has assets of PHP1,049bn (USD24bn) as at September 30, 2011, the agency said.

Malayan Banking rode a blistering global rally last Friday, pricing a USD400m five-year fixed-rate Reg S at a hefty 30bp inside of initial guidance, yielding a spread of 230bp over US Treasuries.

The senior unsecured bonds were first marketed at guidance of 260bp before tightening to 235bp in late evening on Friday (Singapore time), reflecting strong demand.

Maybank will pay a coupon of 3% on the bonds, which will issue on February 10 at 99.982, with the re-offer yield at 3.004%.

Barclays Capital and Maybank Investment Bank were joint leads and bookrunners. The bonds, rated A-/A-, will be listed on the Singapore stock exchange and will be sold off a USD2bn multicurrency MTN programme.

Proceeds are to be used for working capital and general banking purposes. Maybank is the largest domestic banking group by assets, and had been expanding via acquisitions in the region.

