HONG KONG, Feb 6 (IFR) - China Overseas Land &
Investment, the largest mainland developer by market
capitalisation, has appointed Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC
International and JPMorgan for a series of meetings which could
be followed by a dollar-denominated Reg S bond transaction.
Investor meetings will be held in HK/Singapore beginning on
Feb 7. The issuer is rated Baa2 stable (Moody's) and BBB stable
(S&P).
Sun Hung Kai Properties, Hong Kong's largest developer by
market capitalisation, is planning to sell 10-year dollar bonds
at a spread of around 280bp over US Treasuries. The deal,
handled by HSBC, is expected to be priced today. Size of the
offering is yet to be decided.
Nan Fung jumped on the bandwagon this morning to re-open its
USD350m 5.25% due January 20 2017, setting a guidance of 455bp
over UST. The Reg S registered bond from the Hong Kong property
developer will be issued via Nan Fung Treasury and will be
guaranteed by parent company Nan Fung International Holdings.
The tap is expected to be about USD150m. The borrower, rated
Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, made its debut in the US dollar markets in
January selling the unsecured bonds at 460bp over Treasuries.
The deal garnered a book of USD1.3bn with more than 90 accounts
participating.
Global coordinator HSBC will also be joint leads with JPM
and Goldman Sachs, all of three of which were joint leads as
well in the original deal.
Pricing is expected to be as early as today. The bond is
rated similar to the corporate rating.
Banco de Oro Unibank, the Philippines' largest lender in
terms of assets, is looking to sell 5-year dollar bonds at a
yield of around 4.625%.
UBS is the sole bookrunner and the deal could price as early
as today. Moody's Investors Service has assigned the bond a Ba2
rating. The lender has assets of PHP1,049bn (USD24bn) as at
September 30, 2011, the agency said.
Malayan Banking rode a blistering global rally last Friday,
pricing a USD400m five-year fixed-rate Reg S at a hefty 30bp
inside of initial guidance, yielding a spread of 230bp over US
Treasuries.
The senior unsecured bonds were first marketed at guidance
of 260bp before tightening to 235bp in late evening on Friday
(Singapore time), reflecting strong demand.
Maybank will pay a coupon of 3% on the bonds, which will
issue on February 10 at 99.982, with the re-offer yield at
3.004%.
Barclays Capital and Maybank Investment Bank were joint
leads and bookrunners. The bonds, rated A-/A-, will be listed on
the Singapore stock exchange and will be sold off a USD2bn
multicurrency MTN programme.
Proceeds are to be used for working capital and general
banking purposes. Maybank is the largest domestic banking group
by assets, and had been expanding via acquisitions in the
region.
For a graphic on the issuance volume of dollar-, euro- and
yen-denominated bonds from non-Japan Asia click on link.reuters.com/kux97r
For a table showing the pipeline of dollar-,yen- and
euro-denominated issues from Asia please click here
www.ifrmarkets.com
Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com