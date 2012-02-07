HONG KONG, Feb 7 (IFR) - Another Hong Kong property company is out to the USD market. Henderson Land is setting a guidance of 425bp area over UST on a US dollar benchmark Reg S registered five-year issue. The unrated senior notes are expected to price as early as today.

It looks like a deal that will appeal to the retail, with private banks being given an incentive in the form of a 25bp rebate.

Henderson is looking a targeted size of about USD300m. The guidance for a four-year tenor looks attractive, given that its outstanding 5.50% due 2019s are trading at around 365bp over Treasuries.

The joint lead group is made up of DBS, HSBC, JPM, Morgan Stanley and Stanchart. The borrower will be Henderson Land MTN, while parent company Henderson Land Development Co will be the guarantor.

Henderson has made a handful of forays into the Singapore dollar markets in recent months but the US dollar market has opened up for Asian issuers, luring Henderson and a long line of borrowers to take advantage of the window.

Hong Kong property developer Nan Fung International Holdings' re-tapped 2017 bonds are trading steady after the USD250m issue generated orders of USD2bn with 90 accounts taking part.

The company became the third issuer this year to retap its bonds within days of the first issue, taking advantage of reverse enquiries and unmet demand.

The strong orderbook also allowed the issuer to expand the retap to USD250m from the initial USD150-USD250m and gave it room to price the bond 15bp tighter than the initial guidance of 455bp.

Priced at 100.380 for a yield of 5.161%, the bonds are quoted at 443bp-438bp in a broadly weak market.

"These retaps work very well for savvy folks who can move quickly and have an MTN programme in place," said a banker close to the deal."We had a fantastic market in the past week or so and allocations have been quite tough and there is a been a lot of appetite to reopen deals of smaller size at slightly more aggressive levels."

Allocations were mainly to Asia which accounted for 94% while Europe took the rest. By investor type funds took 33%, banks 31%, private banks 23% and insurance companies 13%.

Some analysts were not positive on the credit given the size of the retap and a hefty pipeline.

"The retap reinforces our view that Nan Fung is not "cash rich" despite being adequately liquid in light of its aggressive expansion into China, highlighted by 84% growth in its investment in JVs and associates in the four months ended July 2011," said Nomura analyst Agnes Wong in a note.

"We may see weaker technicals going forward due to a larger bond size and the huge bond supply pipeline from the IG space," she said advising investors to switch to Kerry Properties due 2016 or New World Development bonds due 2017.

The borrower, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, will settle the deal on February 13. HSBC, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were joint bookrunners and HSBC was the global co-ordinator for the deal. The Reg S registered bond will be issued via Nan Fung Treasury and will be guaranteed by parent company Nan Fung International Holdings.

Nan Fung raised USD350m in its January debut which saw the 5.25% bonds priced at 460bp, after receiving USD1.3bn in orders.

Hong Kong property developer Sun Hung Kai Properties returned to the market with a new deal, less than a month after it tied up a re-tap of an outstanding issue.

The borrower took advantage of robust risk appetite to rope in a book of USD3bn with over 150 orders on its USD500m 10-year Reg S issue. It priced the notes last night at a spread of 270bp over Treasuries with a coupon of 4.5% and at a reoffer price of 99 to yield 4.626%.

Asia accounted for the bulk of allocations at 93% and Europe took the balance of 7%. Real money accounts came in story with fund managers at 40%, insurance/pension funds at 27%, banks at 18% and private banks at 15%.

Sole bookrunner was HSBC. The deal came less than a month after SHK did a USD275m re-tap on its 3.50% bonds due 2016 on January 12. The re-tap also priced at 270bp over Treasuries that included a new issue premium.

The new issue is rated A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P). Sun Hung Kai Properites (Capital Market) will be the issuer while SHK Properties will be the guarantor.

Shui On Development Holding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shui On Land Limited, has mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS for a fixed income investor roadshow commencing on February 7.

China-focused luxury housing and commercial property developer may follow up the meetings with a Reg S dollar bond offering.

Meetings are scheduled in Hong Kong today and in Singapore on Wednesday. Indian education and technology company Core Edu-Tech is hitting the road in the US starting tomorrow as it markets a debut high-yield transaction.

Barclays Capital and Jefferies are taking the company to Boston, New York, the West Coast and the Midwest, in that order. The meeting schedule finishes in the middle of the week with a RegS/144a deal expected thereafter.

The debut issuer is rated B1/B+. While the company is based in India, most of its revenues are originated in the US, therefore leads are going to market the deal to American high-yield accounts.

