HONG KONG, Feb 7 (IFR) - Another Hong Kong property
company is out to the USD market. Henderson Land is setting a
guidance of 425bp area over UST on a US dollar benchmark Reg S
registered five-year issue. The unrated senior notes are
expected to price as early as today.
It looks like a deal that will appeal to the retail, with
private banks being given an incentive in the form of a 25bp
rebate.
Henderson is looking a targeted size of about USD300m. The
guidance for a four-year tenor looks attractive, given that its
outstanding 5.50% due 2019s are trading at around 365bp over
Treasuries.
The joint lead group is made up of DBS, HSBC, JPM, Morgan
Stanley and Stanchart. The borrower will be Henderson Land MTN,
while parent company Henderson Land Development Co will be the
guarantor.
Henderson has made a handful of forays into the Singapore
dollar markets in recent months but the US dollar market has
opened up for Asian issuers, luring Henderson and a long line of
borrowers to take advantage of the window.
Hong Kong property developer Nan Fung International
Holdings' re-tapped 2017 bonds are trading steady after the
USD250m issue generated orders of USD2bn with 90 accounts taking
part.
The company became the third issuer this year to retap its
bonds within days of the first issue, taking advantage of
reverse enquiries and unmet demand.
The strong orderbook also allowed the issuer to expand the
retap to USD250m from the initial USD150-USD250m and gave it
room to price the bond 15bp tighter than the initial guidance of
455bp.
Priced at 100.380 for a yield of 5.161%, the bonds are
quoted at 443bp-438bp in a broadly weak market.
"These retaps work very well for savvy folks who can move
quickly and have an MTN programme in place," said a banker close
to the deal."We had a fantastic market in the past week or so
and allocations have been quite tough and there is a been a lot
of appetite to reopen deals of smaller size at slightly more
aggressive levels."
Allocations were mainly to Asia which accounted for 94%
while Europe took the rest. By investor type funds took 33%,
banks 31%, private banks 23% and insurance companies 13%.
Some analysts were not positive on the credit given the size
of the retap and a hefty pipeline.
"The retap reinforces our view that Nan Fung is not "cash
rich" despite being adequately liquid in light of its aggressive
expansion into China, highlighted by 84% growth in its
investment in JVs and associates in the four months ended July
2011," said Nomura analyst Agnes Wong in a note.
"We may see weaker technicals going forward due to a larger
bond size and the huge bond supply pipeline from the IG space,"
she said advising investors to switch to Kerry Properties due
2016 or New World Development bonds due 2017.
The borrower, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, will settle the deal on
February 13. HSBC, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs were joint
bookrunners and HSBC was the global co-ordinator for the deal.
The Reg S registered bond will be issued via Nan Fung Treasury
and will be guaranteed by parent company Nan Fung International
Holdings.
Nan Fung raised USD350m in its January debut which saw the
5.25% bonds priced at 460bp, after receiving USD1.3bn in orders.
Hong Kong property developer Sun Hung Kai Properties
returned to the market with a new deal, less than a month after
it tied up a re-tap of an outstanding issue.
The borrower took advantage of robust risk appetite to rope
in a book of USD3bn with over 150 orders on its USD500m 10-year
Reg S issue. It priced the notes last night at a spread of 270bp
over Treasuries with a coupon of 4.5% and at a reoffer price of
99 to yield 4.626%.
Asia accounted for the bulk of allocations at 93% and Europe
took the balance of 7%. Real money accounts came in story with
fund managers at 40%, insurance/pension funds at 27%, banks at
18% and private banks at 15%.
Sole bookrunner was HSBC. The deal came less than a month
after SHK did a USD275m re-tap on its 3.50% bonds due 2016 on
January 12. The re-tap also priced at 270bp over Treasuries that
included a new issue premium.
The new issue is rated A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P). Sun Hung Kai
Properites (Capital Market) will be the issuer while SHK
Properties will be the guarantor.
Shui On Development Holding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Shui On Land Limited, has mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,
Standard Chartered Bank and UBS for a fixed income investor
roadshow commencing on February 7.
China-focused luxury housing and commercial property
developer may follow up the meetings with a Reg S dollar bond
offering.
Meetings are scheduled in Hong Kong today and in Singapore
on Wednesday. Indian education and technology company Core
Edu-Tech is hitting the road in the US starting tomorrow as it
markets a debut high-yield transaction.
Barclays Capital and Jefferies are taking the company to
Boston, New York, the West Coast and the Midwest, in that order.
The meeting schedule finishes in the middle of the week with a
RegS/144a deal expected thereafter.
The debut issuer is rated B1/B+. While the company is based
in India, most of its revenues are originated in the US,
therefore leads are going to market the deal to American
high-yield accounts.
Umesh.desai@thomsonreuters.com