HONG KONG, February 8 (IFR) - Asian high-yield is coming back to life as issuers tip-toe back into the market. On Tuesday two junk-rated companies announced deals and Indonesian utility Cikarang Listrindo was on solid footing to make it through the finish line.

However, investors remain fairly sceptical. "It is still a case-by-case basis," said the portfolio manager for a fund in London. "Chinese property issuers are still ruled out and other corporates in the region continue to face suspicions related to governance issues."

Indeed, most of the Chinese property credits are trading at yields in excess of 12% with only the best performing names like Country Garden, Longfor Property and Agile Property trading below that mark. Almost the entire sector is trading below par.

Yet, the fact that these bonds have been approaching par levels in the secondary again has emboldened lower-rated credits in the region. And as Cikarang is rumoured to be finding good demand for seven-year bond, other issuers are sticking their heads out.

In fact, Banco de Oro Unibank preempted the Indonesian issuer, setting a precedent for the market. On Tuesday, the largest lender in terms of assets of the Philippines, rated Ba2, sold a RegS USD300m 4.5% 2017 bond at 99.448 to yield 4.625%. UBS was the sole bookrunner.

This was the first time an Asian sub-investment-grade company raised money in the dollar market since August. Meanwhile, on Friday alone the US market saw about USD4.8bn in new high-yield deals pricing. Nonetheless, Asian issuers remain shy.

Core Education and Technology, one of the two that announced deals on Tuesday, gets most of its revenues in the US and is marketing itself more as an American company.

In fact, the India-based education and technology company is only going to meet US accounts in its week-long roadshow that starts on Wednesday.

The issuer, rated B1/B+, Indian is going with Barclays Capital and Jefferies to Boston, New York, the West Coast and the Midwest. If it finds demand, the company plans to issue a five-year RegS USD200m.

In its wake, Singapore-based technology company MMI International, rated BB-, is planning a USD300m five-year dollar denominated bond. The company has hired Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and UBS as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers. If the high-yield is picking up, the investment-grade market continues at full throttle.

For instance, property developer Henderson Land on Tuesday tightened guidance on its expected USD400m Reg S five-year dollar bond and finally priced it at the tight end of the final guidance.

It finally raised USD400m by selling 5-year dollar bonds at a spread of 415bp over US Treasuries. The unrated bonds, sold in a Reg S deal was earlier indicated at a final price guidance of 420bp +/-5bp. Its initial guidance was set at 425bp over. The new BDO 2017s are at 99.75-100 after pricing at 99.448.

The 4.75% bonds were sold at a reoffer price of 99.215 to give a yield of 4.929%.

The borrower will be Henderson Land MTN, while parent company Henderson Land Development Co will be the guarantor. Henderson has made a handful of forays into the Singapore dollar markets in recent months but the US dollar market has opened up for Asian issuers, luring Henderson and a long line of borrowers to take advantage of the window.

The joint bookrunners are DBS, HSBC, JPM, Morgan Stanley and Stanchart. Hong Kong property developer Sun Hung Kai Properties offered additional indication that there is plenty of interest for Asian blue-chips. The issuer priced a new deal through its implied curve.

In spite of the tight transaction, the borrower pulled in a USD3bn book with over 150 orders on the USD500m 10-year Reg S issue. The deal priced at 270bp over US Treasuries, 10bp tight to initial guidance of 280bp over area. HSBC was the sole lead.

What impressed the most with the deal was its pricing to Sun Hung Kai's outstanding curve. The Sun Hung Kai due 2022s were bid at a G-spread of some 280bp before the transaction.

Finally, Shui On Development Holding is also riding the wave and has mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and UBS for a roadshow starting February 7. The wholly owned subsidiary of Shui On Land is a China-focused luxury housing and commercial property developer. Following the meetings, the company may issue a Reg S dollar bond.

