HONG KONG, February 8 (IFR) - Asian high-yield is
coming back to life as issuers tip-toe back into the market. On
Tuesday two junk-rated companies announced deals and Indonesian
utility Cikarang Listrindo was on solid footing to make it
through the finish line.
However, investors remain fairly sceptical. "It is still a
case-by-case basis," said the portfolio manager for a fund in
London. "Chinese property issuers are still ruled out and other
corporates in the region continue to face suspicions related to
governance issues."
Indeed, most of the Chinese property credits are trading at
yields in excess of 12% with only the best performing names like
Country Garden, Longfor Property and Agile Property trading
below that mark. Almost the entire sector is trading below par.
Yet, the fact that these bonds have been approaching par
levels in the secondary again has emboldened lower-rated credits
in the region. And as Cikarang is rumoured to be finding good
demand for seven-year bond, other issuers are sticking their
heads out.
In fact, Banco de Oro Unibank preempted the Indonesian
issuer, setting a precedent for the market. On Tuesday, the
largest lender in terms of assets of the Philippines, rated Ba2,
sold a RegS USD300m 4.5% 2017 bond at 99.448 to yield 4.625%.
UBS was the sole bookrunner.
This was the first time an Asian sub-investment-grade
company raised money in the dollar market since August.
Meanwhile, on Friday alone the US market saw about USD4.8bn in
new high-yield deals pricing. Nonetheless, Asian issuers remain
shy.
Core Education and Technology, one of the two that announced
deals on Tuesday, gets most of its revenues in the US and is
marketing itself more as an American company.
In fact, the India-based education and technology company is
only going to meet US accounts in its week-long roadshow that
starts on Wednesday.
The issuer, rated B1/B+, Indian is going with Barclays
Capital and Jefferies to Boston, New York, the West Coast and
the Midwest. If it finds demand, the company plans to issue a
five-year RegS USD200m.
In its wake, Singapore-based technology company MMI
International, rated BB-, is planning a USD300m five-year dollar
denominated bond. The company has hired Credit Suisse, JP Morgan
and UBS as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers. If the
high-yield is picking up, the investment-grade market continues
at full throttle.
For instance, property developer Henderson Land on Tuesday
tightened guidance on its expected USD400m Reg S five-year
dollar bond and finally priced it at the tight end of the final
guidance.
It finally raised USD400m by selling 5-year dollar bonds at
a spread of 415bp over US Treasuries. The unrated bonds, sold in
a Reg S deal was earlier indicated at a final price guidance of
420bp +/-5bp. Its initial guidance was set at 425bp over. The
new BDO 2017s are at 99.75-100 after pricing at 99.448.
The 4.75% bonds were sold at a reoffer price of 99.215 to
give a yield of 4.929%.
The borrower will be Henderson Land MTN, while parent
company Henderson Land Development Co will be the guarantor.
Henderson has made a handful of forays into the Singapore dollar
markets in recent months but the US dollar market has opened up
for Asian issuers, luring Henderson and a long line of borrowers
to take advantage of the window.
The joint bookrunners are DBS, HSBC, JPM, Morgan Stanley and
Stanchart. Hong Kong property developer Sun Hung Kai Properties
offered additional indication that there is plenty of interest
for Asian blue-chips. The issuer priced a new deal through its
implied curve.
In spite of the tight transaction, the borrower pulled in a
USD3bn book with over 150 orders on the USD500m 10-year Reg S
issue. The deal priced at 270bp over US Treasuries, 10bp tight
to initial guidance of 280bp over area. HSBC was the sole lead.
What impressed the most with the deal was its pricing to Sun
Hung Kai's outstanding curve. The Sun Hung Kai due 2022s were
bid at a G-spread of some 280bp before the transaction.
Finally, Shui On Development Holding is also riding the wave
and has mandated BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered
and UBS for a roadshow starting February 7. The wholly owned
subsidiary of Shui On Land is a China-focused luxury housing and
commercial property developer. Following the meetings, the
company may issue a Reg S dollar bond.
