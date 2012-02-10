HONG KONG, Feb 10 (IFR) - Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries has attracted over USD7.8bn in orders for its 10-year bond with US investors accounting for 52% of the allotments.

The rest of the allocations were made to Asia which took 31% and Europe with 17%. Real money took most of the allotments with 65% going to fund managers, 15% taken up by insurance funds, 10% by banks, 5% by private banks and 5% by government agencies. More than 400 accounts particpated in the deal.

The bonds were priced at a spread of 345bp, tighter than the initial guidance of 365bp. The 2022 notes were sold at 99.481 and bear a coupon of 5.40% for a yield of 5.468%.

The issuing entity is Reliance Holding USA and joint book runners are Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and UBS. Listed at the Singapore exchange, the debt will be guaranteed by Reliance Industries Ltd, rated Baa2/BBB (stable/positive). Expected issue ratings are Baa2/BBB.

Reliance Holding USA will apply the net proceeds to fund its ongoing capital expenditure, to make business investments, to refinance its existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

China Overseas Land & Investment, the largest mainland developer by market capitalisation, raised USD500m via 5-year Reg S bonds. The 4.875% 2017 bonds were priced at 99.816 to yield 4.917% or a spread of 410bp.

This was tighter than the initial guidance spread of 437.5bp announced on Thursday morning Asia time. The issue is rated Baa2 / BBB (Moody's / S&P, the same as the borrower. The outlook is stable from both agencies. The issuing entity is China Overseas Finance (Cayman) IV Limited.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC International and JPMorgan are joint bookrunners. Shui On Development Holding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shui On Land Limited, has raised USD400m after its 3-year bond drew orders of over USD650m.

Asia took 81% of the deal while Europe accounted for the rest. By investor type, private bank clients took 70%, fund managers 18%, banks 8% and others including corporate investors 4%. The payment on the 9.75% bonds, sold at par, will be made on February 16.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS handled the Reg S transaction made by the China-focused luxury housing and commercial property developer.

India's state-owned Rural Electrification Corp (rated Baa3/NR/BBB-) last night priced and printed a CHF200m (USD219m) five-year deal which is the second largest deal by an Indian issuer in the last 24 years.

The deal which was mandated to the lead group of Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS and UBS almost 10-months back, opened books on Thursday on a minimum CHF125m 3.5% deal, equivalent to mid swaps plus 310bp area or a yield of 3.5225%.

Books were originally slated to remain open until Friday for pricing later in the day, but solid demand took the orderbook up to CHF200m by late Thursday prompted the issuer to close the books and price it 5bp inside initial talk, at mid swaps plus 305bp.

San Miguel Brewery, a unit of Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp, has mandated five on a three-part PHP20bn (USD475m) bond sale. It has picked ING, HSBC, Standard Chartered, BDO Capital & Investment Corp and SB Capital Investment Corp to arrange the company's five-, seven- and 10-year bonds.

