HONG KONG, Feb 10 (IFR) - Indian energy conglomerate
Reliance Industries has attracted over USD7.8bn in orders for
its 10-year bond with US investors accounting for 52% of the
allotments.
The rest of the allocations were made to Asia which took 31%
and Europe with 17%. Real money took most of the allotments with
65% going to fund managers, 15% taken up by insurance funds, 10%
by banks, 5% by private banks and 5% by government agencies.
More than 400 accounts particpated in the deal.
The bonds were priced at a spread of 345bp, tighter than the
initial guidance of 365bp. The 2022 notes were sold at 99.481
and bear a coupon of 5.40% for a yield of 5.468%.
The issuing entity is Reliance Holding USA and joint book
runners are Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup, HSBC and UBS. Listed at the Singapore exchange, the
debt will be guaranteed by Reliance Industries Ltd, rated
Baa2/BBB (stable/positive). Expected issue ratings are Baa2/BBB.
Reliance Holding USA will apply the net proceeds to fund its
ongoing capital expenditure, to make business investments, to
refinance its existing debt and for general corporate purposes.
China Overseas Land & Investment, the largest mainland
developer by market capitalisation, raised USD500m via 5-year
Reg S bonds. The 4.875% 2017 bonds were priced at 99.816 to
yield 4.917% or a spread of 410bp.
This was tighter than the initial guidance spread of 437.5bp
announced on Thursday morning Asia time. The issue is rated Baa2
/ BBB (Moody's / S&P, the same as the borrower. The outlook is
stable from both agencies. The issuing entity is China Overseas
Finance (Cayman) IV Limited.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC International and JPMorgan are
joint bookrunners. Shui On Development Holding, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Shui On Land Limited, has raised USD400m after its
3-year bond drew orders of over USD650m.
Asia took 81% of the deal while Europe accounted for the
rest. By investor type, private bank clients took 70%, fund
managers 18%, banks 8% and others including corporate investors
4%. The payment on the 9.75% bonds, sold at par, will be made on
February 16.
BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS
handled the Reg S transaction made by the China-focused luxury
housing and commercial property developer.
India's state-owned Rural Electrification Corp (rated
Baa3/NR/BBB-) last night priced and printed a CHF200m (USD219m)
five-year deal which is the second largest deal by an Indian
issuer in the last 24 years.
The deal which was mandated to the lead group of Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS and UBS almost 10-months back, opened
books on Thursday on a minimum CHF125m 3.5% deal, equivalent to
mid swaps plus 310bp area or a yield of 3.5225%.
Books were originally slated to remain open until Friday for
pricing later in the day, but solid demand took the orderbook up
to CHF200m by late Thursday prompted the issuer to close the
books and price it 5bp inside initial talk, at mid swaps plus
305bp.
San Miguel Brewery, a unit of Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp, has mandated five on a three-part PHP20bn (USD475m)
bond sale. It has picked ING, HSBC, Standard Chartered, BDO
Capital & Investment Corp and SB Capital Investment Corp to
arrange the company's five-, seven- and 10-year bonds.
