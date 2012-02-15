SINGAPORE, February 15 (IFR) - Property developer Henderson Land has tightened the spread guidance on its retap of bonds due 2017. It has issued final guidance of the retap at 410bp, compared with the earlier 420bp over US Treasuries.

The transaction could raise as much as USD200m and comes on the heels of last week's USD400m issue wgucg was priced at 415bp. The borrower will be Henderson Land MTN, while parent company Henderson Land Development Co will be the guarantor. The joint bookrunners are DBS, HSBC, JPM, Morgan Stanley and Stanchart.

Viet Nam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank), the country's largest partly private lender in terms of assets, has won an official nod for its first overseas bond sale, according to a stock exchange notice.

The bank's Deputy Chief Executive Le Duc Tho was quoted by local media as saying there were plans to raise USD500m via five-year or 10-year bonds and that HSBC and Barclays were advising it.

Newly sold 5.5-year bonds from Korea Development Bank are trading steady in a broadly weak market after the USD750m deal received orders of USD4bn allowing the issuer to price at the tight end of final guidance. The bonds due 2017 are trading at a spread of 274bp/272bp after their pricing at 275bp.

In all 240 accounts particpated in the transaction, half of which was allocated to Asia. US investors with 33% and Europe with 17% took the rest.

By investor types, fund managers took 59%, banks 17%, insurance companies 16%, private banks and central banks 4% each. The deal has seven banks as joint leads - BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, KDB Asia and RBS.

The 3.5% bonds were sold at a price of 95.599 and has ratings of A1 (Moody's)/A (S&P)/A+ (Fitch).

Hong Kong property company Wheelock has priced its bonds due 2017 at a spread of 400bp over US Treasuries in a USD400m raising.

The pricing was at the tight end of the final guidance of 405bp +/-5bp for this Reg S only 5-year transaction. The deal, via DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered, went with initial guidance of 420bp. The bonds will be issued under English Law and listed in Hong Kong. The unrated 4.75% bonds were sold at a price of 99.662% for a yield of 4.827%.

