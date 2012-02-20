SINGAPORE, February 20 (IFR) - A unit of Swire group of companies, a Hong Kong conglomerate with interests ranging from properties to airlines, is planning an issue of dollar bonds, market sources said.

Request for proposal invitations were sent by the conglomerate and it could be followed by an offering in the international debt market.ANZ National Bank has called for indications of interest in a proposed 7-year public issue of unsecured unsubordinated bonds.

Proceeds from this issue will redeem an oustanding issue that is due on March 2 2012. The offer is expected to launch in late February with a minimum rate and margin, terms of which are expected to be announced closer to the date.

ANZ New Zealand said it was seeking preliminary indications of interest in the new bonds.The retap by China Overseas Land & Investment, the largest mainland developer by market capitalisation, received orders of 1.3bn allowing the issuer to increase the size of the offering.

The retapped 4.875% 2017 bonds raised USD250m, higher than the USD200m initially expected. The bonds were sold mainly to Asian investors who took 89% with Europe taking the rest. In all 100 accounts particpated.

By investor type, funds accounted for 61%, banks 20%, private banking clients 9%, insurance companies 8% and others 2%.

This Reg S transaction, priced last Friday, increasing the outstanding amount on the 4.875% 2017 bonds to USD750m. The retap was done at a price of 99.815 for a yield of 4.917% or a spread of 405bp over US Treasuries.

The settlement date is February 24 and the issue is rated Baa2 / BBB (Moody's / S&P), the same as the borrower. The outlook is stable from both agencies. The issuing entity is China Overseas Finance (Cayman) IV Limited.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ICBC International and JPMorgan are joint bookrunners.

jonathan.rogers@thomsonreuters.com