SINGAPORE, March 9 (IFR) - Friday saw the announcement of a roadshow by Malaysian bank Hong Leong. The lender will be meeting accounts next week via Citi, Mitsubishi, RBS and its own investment-banking arm. No other deals were announced as bankers were waiting for the US non-farm payrolls numbers before kicking off any other transactions. (Christopher.Langner@thomsonreuters.com)