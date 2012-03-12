HONG KONG, March 12 (IFR) - South Korean lender Shinhan Bank has appointed BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank for meetings with fixed income investors in Singapore, Hong Kong and London, starting March 15.

The bank is rated A1 (Stable) by Moody's, A (Stable) by S&P, and A (Stable) by Fitch.

Siam Commercial Bank, Hong Kong branch has attracted orders of around USD800m for its 5.5-year, benchmark-sized dollar bond transaction.

Price guidance remains at 270bp over US Treasuries for the 144A/Reg S deal which has Barclays Capital and Citigroup as joint bookrunners. The issue, which is expected to be rated A3 / BBB+ / BBB+ (Moody's / S&P / Fitch), is likely to be priced today.

China-backed steel concern Citic Pacific is giving accounts preliminary price indications in the 7% area for its 5.5-year bond, investors said. The level offers a fair concession to the company's outstanding bonds.

Citic Pacific has outstanding dollar bonds due in April 2021 that were bid this morning in the 96.00 area, which translates into a yield of 7.23%.

However, the US Treasury curve is quite steep at that point, so adjusting for the 9-year maturity provides an approximate G-spread of 542bp.

That same spread applied to a synthetic 5.5-year point in the US Treasury curve would provide a yield in the 6.45% area. While normally a 55bp new issue concession would be considered large, the sub-investment grade status of the issuer warrants a higher premium for a new deal.

Besides, the corporate spread curve for most issuers in Asia has been inverted, so short-term debt has been paying higher spreads than longer term deals.

United Overseas Bank, the smallest of Singapore's three banking groups, raised USD250m in a reopening of its existing 2017 bonds which will take the total outstanding to USD750m.

The joint bookrunners were UOB, ANZ, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Nomura for the Reg S deal which priced on Friday just a week after the first sale.

The bonds were sold at 99.995 for a spread of 136bp over US Treasuries. The issue is rated Aa1 (Moody's) / AA- (S&P) / AA- (Fitch) (All Stable).

The first deal was priced on February 29 at 144bp over US Treasuries in a USD500m raising. UOB, ANZ, Credit Suisse and Nomura were the joint book runners of that transaction.

Philippines-based Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp said its unit Carmen Copper Corp will issue USD300m of bonds carrying a tenor of 5 years and 5 days carrying a yield to maturity of 6.75%.

The notes will be issued at a price of 98.95% of face value with a coupon of 6.5%, the company said in a statement.

BDO Capital & Investment Corp and Credit Suisse Securities were the joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the offering.

Agile Property Holdings is holding meetings with fixed income investors in Hong Kong and Singapore on March 12 which could be followed by a Reg S transaction. The meetings are being organised by HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS.

