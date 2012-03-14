HONG KONG, March 14 (IFR) - Mongolian Mining Cor is
planning a global bond deal for which it has mandated BofA
Merrill Lynch, ING and JPMorgan as joint bookrunners and
together with Standard Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as joint
lead managers to arrange meetings in Asia, Europe and the United
States starting on 15th March 2012.
Meetings are planned in Hong Kong on Thursday, in Singapore
on Friday this week. Next week, the company is holding roadshows
in London on Monday (March 19) and in New York and Boston on
Tuesday and Wednesday (March 20-21).
A transaction under Regulation S/ Rule 144A may follow
subject to market conditions. FSA/ICMA stabilization applies.
KWG Property is set to ride the wave of solid investor
demand for Chinese property exposure following the resounding
success of Agile Property.
KWG has appointed Barclays Capital, HSBC and Standard
Chartered as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers for the
Reg S transaction whose details are yet to be finalised.
Australian mining company Fortescue is giving accounts
preliminary indications on its two-tranche USD1bn deal on the
tight side. Leads JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBS and UBS are sounding accounts with
initial levels of 6.25%-6.5% for the 5-year, but testing
interest as tight as 6%.
DBS Bank has issued guidance of around 270bp over US
Treasuries for a 10.5 non call 5.5 lower tier II bond which is
likely to price today.
The 144A/Reg S transaction is a benchmark sized one and has
DBS, BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs as bookrunners.
The issuer ratings are Aa1/AA-/AA- (Stable/Stable/Stable)
and the expected issue ratings are Aa2/A+/A+
(Stable/Stable/Stable).
neha.dsilva@thomsonreuters.com