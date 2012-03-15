SINGAPORE, March 15 (IFR) - Swiss Re is hitting the road in Asia to market a subordinated perpetual bond via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and HSBC. The Swiss reinsurance company will be in Hong Kong on Monday and in Singapore on Tuesday.

Not much is being disclosed on the potential deal at this point. However, people with knowledge of the transaction said that the idea is to include a stock settlement option upon the breach of certain requirements.

KWG Property has come out officially with a new 5-year via Barclays Capital, HSBC and Standard Chartered. Accounts are being told to look at mid-13% levels for the new bond. The deal is still being roadshowed but leads have decided to move ahead sooner rather than later with the announcement.

If the deal makes it through the finish line, it will be the first double-digit coupon printed in Asia in at least a year. Yesterday, a transaction by Agile Properties came close to breaching that threshold with a 9.875% coupon.