SINGAPORE, March 16 (IFR) - KWG Property has raised USD400m via 5-year bonds sold at a yield of 13.5%, in line with the initial indication of mid-13%. The 13.25% bonds due 2017 were sold at a price of 99.112 and will be settled on March 22.

The issue is rated B1/B+. Barclays Capital, HSBC and Standard Chartered were joint bookrunners and joint lead managers.

Australia's largest industrial REIT Goodman Funding Pty Ltd (GMGAU) Baa2/BBB (s/s) priced a USD500m 144A/Reg S 10-year. BarCap, JP Morgan and RBS were joint bookrunners. The deal was increased from original size of USD300m size, and tightened from initial price thoughts on this one as high 300s.

Official guidance emerged at +385bp area. Ultimately an upsized USD500m deal was launched T+380bp. The bonds carry a 6% coupon and were priced at 99.422 to yield 6.078%.