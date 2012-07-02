BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets
* Says Zydus Cadila gets USFDA final approval for Mesalamine delayed-release tablets USP, 1.2 g.
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended June 29
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan (1,915) (2,379) (11,324) 16,723 (14,372) India 32 36 (480) 8,515 230 Indonesia (48) (349) (719) 270 1,274 Japan 687 (1,407) (2,655) 12,473 21,712 Korea (1,070) (657) (4,031) 5,559 (7,341) Philippines 95 212 552 1,017 1,327 Taiwan (787) (1,201) (5,885) (502) (9,680) Thailand (137) (420) (761) 1,865 (183)
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
Jun 7The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Wednesday is 5.86 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD