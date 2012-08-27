BRIEF-Meera Industries establishes unit in USA called Meera Industries USA Llc
* Says established unit in USA called Meera Industries USA LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Aug. 24
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan 1,791 11,650 8,043 28,230 (14,372) India 143 1,312 2,922 11,394 230 Indonesia 14 650 157 1,015 1,274 Japan 1,184 603 (3,508) 10,753 21,712 Korea 1,001 5,968 4,124 10,622 (7,341) Philippines (49) (56) 1,102 1,892 1,327 Taiwan 748 3,534 (101) 1,055 (9,680) Thailand (65) 242 (159) 2,252 (183)
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Issues 161.2 million shares to Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited in ratio of 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: