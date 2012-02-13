RPT-India's plan to develop key Iranian port faces U.S. headwinds
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Feb 10
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 12-week YTD 2010 Asia ex Japan 4,222 13,669 12,340 15,484 (14,372) India 1,092 3,318 2,541 3,573 230 Indonesia (48) 29 612 299 1,274 Japan 282 5,611 125 7,372 21,712 Korea 1,639 7,112 5,073 7,524 (7,341) Philippines (22) 193 1,219 373 1,327 Taiwan 982 2,295 2,132 3,008 (9,680) Thailand 578 721 763 709 (183)
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction