(Repeats to fix formatting) Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended July 20 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan (872) (1,106) (9,070) 17,533 (14,372) India 320 1,501 1,119 9,983 230 Indonesia (25) 96 (779) 414 1,274 Japan NA 350 (8,190) 12,135 21,712 Korea (331) (1,952) (4,707) 4,678 (7,341) Philippines 214 1,097 1,511 2,020 1,327 Taiwan (1,024) (2,084) (5,792) (1,799) (9,680) Thailand (27) 235 (421) 2,237 (183) Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research