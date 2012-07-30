Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended July 27 FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN) 1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan (993) (184) (9,597) 16,539 (14,372) India 58 1,526 1,403 10,041 230 Indonesia (49) 96 (747) 365 1,274 Japan (464) (2,322) (9,912) 10,151 21,712 Korea (23) (905) (4,255) 4,654 (7,341) Philippines (71) 931 1,340 1,948 1,327 Taiwan (680) (1,977) (6,646) (2,479) (9,680) Thailand (228) 145 (692) 2,009 (183) Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Editing by Anand Basu)