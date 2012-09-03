BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank seeks members' nod to raise funds up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for fund raising by issue of debt securities up to 2.50 billion rupees
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Aug. 31
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan 326 9,047 9,454 28,556 (14,372) India 351 1,216 3,266 11,745 230 Indonesia (32) 190 364 983 1,274 Japan (815) 299 (3,942) 9,938 21,712 Korea (4) 4,563 4,402 10,619 (7,341) Philippines 63 (10) 1,150 1,956 1,327 Taiwan 81 3,078 437 1,136 (9,680) Thailand (134) 10 (167) 2,118 (183)
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Editing by Kim Coghill)
