BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended Feb. 22
FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)
1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2012 Asia ex Japan 1,491 7,234 25,360 10,427 52,325 India 248 4,990 13,491 7,598 24,843 Indonesia 230 906 1,370 1,298 1,785 Japan 1,949 9,889 40,820 17,263 35,327 Korea 692 (282) 2,493 (930) 15,214 Philippines 17 294 1,217 840 2,341 Taiwan 380 1,736 5,453 1,597 5,589 Thailand (77) (409) 1,336 25 2,555
Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research (Compiled by Tina Kwan)
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA