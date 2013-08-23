* Won, Taiwan dlr may outperform when tapering hits Asia
* Taiwan July capital inflows almost cover June outflows
* S.Korea, Taiwan see stock inflows since July
* Foreigners still buying S.Korean bonds
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Faced with tumbling markets as
the U.S. Federal Reserve becomes more likely to ease its
stimulus measures, investors dedicated to emerging Asian markets
are betting that the South Korean won and Taiwan dollar will
fare better than their Southeast Asian counterparts.
Dedicated Asian investors have to invest in the region so
they are putting their money into Taiwan and Korea.
Not only do these countries have superior fiscal and current
account positions but their high-tech exports have proved more
resilient to the global slowdown, especially China's more recent
slowdown, than Southeast Asian economies which are heavily
reliant on exports of commodities and raw materials.
This explains why the Taiwanese dollar and the won
have fallen less than 1 percent against the U.S.
dollar since May 22, when the U.S Fed said it might start easing
its stimulus measures this year, possibly as early as next
month.
By contrast, the Indonesian rupiah has plunged 10
percent, the Malaysian ringgit 9 percent and the Thai baht
7 percent over the same period.
"The won and the Taiwan dollar look like safer bets at this
stage," said Westpac's senior FX strategist Jonathan Cavenagh,
adding that funds were moving from Southeast Asia and into
Northeast Asia.
The currencies tell the story and so does government fund
flow data.
While foreign investors dumped emerging Asian assets in June
after the U.S. Fed's tapering indications and have continued to
sell many Southeast Asian assets aggressively since then,
government data shows that foreigners have been investing in
Taiwanese and Korean shares again.
Taiwan reported $2.8 billion of capital inflows in July,
making up for most of June's $3.0 billion in outflows. While
foreigners have sold some Taiwan stocks in August, the selling
has been smaller than July's inflows.
Foreigners have put $1.2 billion into South Korean stocks in
July and a further $654 million into the main exchange
this month to Aug. 21. July's figures include inflows to KOSPI
and junior KOSDAQ, but August's figures show only flows
to KOSPI. Full data will be out in early September.
July was the sixth straight month that foreign investment in
Korean bonds rose.
Outflows from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, by contrast,
continued through July and August.
From July to Aug. 21, foreigners pulled $581 million out of
Indonesian stocks, although they have increased their
bond holdings by $371 million since the end of June.
During the same period, foreigners sold $1.1 billion of
Malaysian stocks and $955 million of Thai shares
.
Thai Bond Market Association data shows $748 million of
outflows from July to Aug. 16.
BETTER FUNDAMENTALS
"All Asian FX fundamentals look ugly. But if I have to pick
up less ugly currencies, I would choose the won and the Taiwan
dollar, which were supported by some fund inflows," said Yuna
Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
Other investors agreed.
"The Korean won is still cheap," said Nicholas Ferres, an
investment director at Eastspring Investments, which manages 62
billion sterling ($97 billion) in Asia.
Some fund managers are even upbeat on the outlook for South
Korea's economy and its equities market.
"The latest GDP data suggests stabilisation," said Geoff
Lewis, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management,
referring to data showing second-quarter growth was at highest
in over two years.
Lewis said Seoul shares looked cheaper than other emerging
Asian equities. Thomson Reuters data shows Korean shares are
trading at 9.4 times estimated earnings.
While Korean equities usually trade at a discount because of
geo-political risks and concerns about corporate governance at
some of the big conglomerates, Eastspring's Ferres said that
this was overdone.
"In the global context, trading below 10 times earnings
around book value is a cheap market," said Ferres.
(Additional reporting by Viparat Jantraprapaweth, Orathai
Sriring in BANGKOK, Choonsik Yoo, Vincent Lee in SEOUL and Lin
Miao-jung in TAIPEI; Editing by Kim Coghill)