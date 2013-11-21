* Short rupiah positions largest since mid-September * Bearish baht bets highest since late August * Rupee sentiment turns bearish, first time in two months * Long yuan positions rise By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Nov 21 Bearish bets on the Indonesian rupiah and Thai baht jumped in the last two weeks with the outlook on most emerging Asian currencies pessimistic on renewed expectations the Federal Reserve may soon taper stimulus, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The Chinese yuan, however, saw the largest long positions in about a month, the survey of 13 currency analysts showed, as China's central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan dangled the prospect of speeding up currency reforms. Short positions in the rupiah jumped to the highest level since mid-September. The Indonesian currency earlier hit a near five-year low on month-end corporate dollar demand and as the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate was fixed at a record low. Pessimistic bets on the baht more than doubled to the largest since late August. Offshore funds sold the Thai unit on concerns over political uncertainty and Thailand's fiscal deficit. The economy grew slower than expected in the third quarter. Sentiment on most emerging currencies turned bearish with the Indian rupee seeing the first short positions in about two months. Long positions in the South Korean won and Singapore dollar were also trimmed. Minutes from the Fed's latest meeting indicated officials could decide to start cutting asset purchases at one of the central bank's next few meetings provided this was warranted by economic growth. Bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies were already reduced due to caution over the U.S. central bank's monetary policy, the previous survey showed. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 21-Nov -1.51 -1.12 -0.44 1.05 -0.57 0.23 0.04 0.06 0.72 7-Nov -1.38 -1.15 -0.53 0.64 -0.57 -0.13 -0.26 -0.53 0.30 24-Oct -1.71 -1.38 -0.73 0.08 -0.43 -0.19 -0.42 -0.59 -0.05 10-Oct -1.29 -1.05 -0.38 0.80 -0.49 -0.20 -0.26 -0.23 -0.04 26-Sept -1.23 -1.17 -0.54 0.79 -0.53 0.05 -0.18 -0.38 0.03 12-Sept -0.96 -1.04 -0.25 1.50 -0.59 0.17 0.27 -0.05 0.22 29-Aug -0.91 0.07 0.78 2.00 0.39 1.95 1.55 1.07 1.35 15-Aug -0.78 -0.14 0.27 1.22 0.05 1.50 1.24 0.55 0.53 (Additional reporting by Sumanta Dey in BANGALORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)