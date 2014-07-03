* Yuan long positions largest since mid-February
* Bullish won bets highest since Jan 2013
* Rupiah short positions highest since late January
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, July 3 Investor sentiment on most
emerging Asian currencies improved in the last two weeks with
long positions in the Chinese yuan at their largest in nearly
five months, a Reuters poll showed, with monetary policy in
developed countries staying accommodative.
The Indonesian rupiah, however, suffered the
highest bearish bets in five months, on uncertainty over the
presidential election next week and renewed concerns over the
country's current account deficit.
The yuan's long positions rose to their largest
since mid-February, according to the poll of 14 analysts
conducted between Tuesday and Thursday.
The renminbi rose 0.7 percent in June, the largest monthly
gain since April last year, as optimism over its potential
appreciation is returning to the market after a sharp decline in
the currency earlier this year.
China's economy was seen stabilising from a series of
government policy measures, which also underpinned the firmer
outlook on the Chinese currency.
Long positions in the South Korean won increased
to their largest since January 2013 as sustained capital inflows
and a continuous current account surplus lifted the currency to
a six-year high.
That helped the Taiwan dollar see the most bullish
positions since early May.
Taiwan's central bank may allow its currency to appreciate
further as it is the second-worst performing currency so far
this year after the yuan.
The monetary authority closely watches the won's movements
in managing currency policy as some companies such as Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd compete with South
Korean rivals in overseas markets.
Bullish bets on the Philippine peso and the
Malaysian ringgit rose as their central banks are
expected to tighten policy as early as this month.
Optimism on most emerging Asian currencies increased as the
U.S. Federal Reserve may not be in a hurry to raise interest
rates after recent softer economic indicators.
A separate poll of foreign exchange strategists found Asian
currencies will probably hold their ground until the end of the
year and then weaken in early 2015 when a long-awaited U.S.
dollar rally is expected to kick in.
Still, some regional currencies failed to ride on the
overall appreciation outlook.
Short positions in the rupiah reached the largest level
since late January, as investors prepared for the volatility and
weakness that could ensue should the presidential election be
won by an ex-general Prabowo Subianto.
Indonesia's ruling Democratic Party said it was backing
presidential hopeful Prabowo ahead of the election, according to
media.
In March, the rupiah was emerging Asia's strongest currency
in 2014, gaining 8 percent on hopes for a victory for Joko
"Jokowi" Widodo, who had a reputation for good governance from
his work as governor of Jakarta.
Indonesia reported a much smaller-than-expected trade
surplus in May, reviving concerns over the country's current
account deficit.
Sentiment on the Indian rupee became slightly less
bullish as the central bank continued to intervene to stem the
currency's appreciation.
The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are
the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market
currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar
, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee,
Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.
The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a
scale of minus 3 to plus 3.
A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long
U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through
non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
The survey findings are provided below (positions
in U.S. dollar versus each currency):
DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB
3-July -0.69 -1.53 -0.47 0.64 -0.57 -0.14 -0.92 -0.69 0.28
19-June -0.18 -1.10 -0.18 0.45 -0.41 -0.34 -0.73 -0.24 0.15
5-June 0.29 -1.21 -0.06 0.51 -0.29 -1.01 -0.65 -0.69 0.73
22-May 0.53 -1.24 -0.32 -0.60 -0.28 -1.47 -0.94 -0.88 0.54
8-May 0.31 -1.50 -0.74 -0.40 -0.60 -0.90 -0.65 -0.46 0.17
24-Apr 0.73 -0.88 0.08 -0.33 -0.02 -0.32 -0.17 0.07 0.13
10-Apr 0.69 -1.12 -0.68 -1.00 -0.34 -1.14 -0.64 0.07 0.10
27-Mar 0.80 0.27 0.07 -0.72 0.55 -1.06 -0.22 0.13 0.35
13-Mar 0.41 -0.01 0.23 -1.28 0.35 -1.22 -0.43 -0.18 0.07
27-Feb 0.00 -0.09 -0.07 -0.87 0.52 -0.40 -0.31 0.14 0.59
(Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BANGALORE;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)