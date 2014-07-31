* Baht bullish bets highest since April 2013 * Yuan long positions largest since mid-February * Rupiah long positions largest since late May By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, July 31 Bullish bets on the Thai baht hit a 15-month high as greater political stability drew capital inflows, while sentiment on most emerging Asian currencies improved in the last two weeks on signs of China's economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed. Long positions in the baht rose to their largest since April last year, according to a survey of 14 currency analysts conducted between Tuesday and Thursday. The Thai currency has risen 1.4 percent against the dollar so far in July, which would be the largest monthly gain since September last year, Thomson Reuters data showed. The monthly appreciation would help the currency become the second-best performing emerging Asian currency of the month after the Indonesian rupiah. Foreign investors bought a combined net 14.9 billion baht ($466.4 million) worth of Bangkok shares during the first 30 days of July as political tension continued to ease after a military coup in late May. Sentiment on the rupiah was most optimistic since late May as investors welcomed Indonesia's new president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, perceived as more business-friendly than rival and former general Prabowo Subianto. The rupiah rose 2.3 percent in July. Bullish bets on the yuan rose to their highest since mid-February as the world's second-largest economy is starting to reap the benefits of the government's stimulus measures. That added to optimism on currencies of other export-dependent Asian countries such as the South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar. The won was the worst performing Asian currency in July, with a 1.6 percent loss, on expectations the Bank of Korea will cut rates soon and caution over intervention to stem the won's strength. In the previous survey, long positions in the won fell to the smallest since late March. Still, hopes for economic stimulus and the government's call for large companies to pay out higher stock dividends attracted equity inflows, limiting the won's losses. Long positions in the Philippine peso increased as the central bank was expected to tighten monetary policy at its policy review later on Thursday. Meanwhile, bullish bets on the Malaysian ringgit fell as investors took profits after the country's central bank raised rates on July 10. Despite overall optimism on emerging Asian currencies, investors are concerned over the Federal Reserve's eventual rate hike on continuous signs of a U.S. recovery. The Reuters survey is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar , Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee , Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures included positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 31-July -0.80 -0.53 -0.09 -0.19 -0.29 -0.24 -0.53 -0.44 -0.52 17-July -0.39 -0.16 -0.31 -0.04 0.05 -0.35 -0.92 -0.34 -0.08 3-July -0.69 -1.53 -0.47 0.64 -0.57 -0.14 -0.92 -0.69 0.28 19-June -0.18 -1.10 -0.18 0.45 -0.41 -0.34 -0.73 -0.24 0.15 5-June 0.29 -1.21 -0.06 0.51 -0.29 -1.01 -0.65 -0.69 0.73 22-May 0.53 -1.24 -0.32 -0.60 -0.28 -1.47 -0.94 -0.88 0.54 8-May 0.31 -1.50 -0.74 -0.40 -0.60 -0.90 -0.65 -0.46 0.17 24-Apr 0.73 -0.88 0.08 -0.33 -0.02 -0.32 -0.17 0.07 0.13 10-Apr 0.69 -1.12 -0.68 -1.00 -0.34 -1.14 -0.64 0.07 0.10 27-Mar 0.80 0.27 0.07 -0.72 0.55 -1.06 -0.22 0.13 0.35 ($1=31.95 baht) (Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BANGALORE; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)