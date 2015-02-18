* Baht long positions largest since late October * Ringgit bearish bets smallest since late October * Yuan short positions trimmed from 10-month high * Rupiah bearish positions rise By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Sentiment towards most emerging Asian currencies became less bearish in the last two weeks with the view on Thailand's baht and Malaysia's ringgit at its best in four months, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, amid hopes of a new Greek debt deal. Pessimism on the Indonesian rupiah, however, rose as the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Tuesday. The outlook on the baht turned positive with long positions in the Thai currency at the highest since late October, according to a survey of 15 currency analysts and traders conducted between Monday and Wednesday. The baht was the third-best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year with a 1.1 percent gain against the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. Stock inflows have been supporting the Thai currency. Short positions in the ringgit shrank to the smallest since late October. The Malaysian currency found relief as a rebound in oil prices alleviated concerns that sliding crude may hurt the country's current account surplus and widen its fiscal deficit. A state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has settled in full a 2 billion ringgit ($556.8 million) loan it owed local banks, also easing worries about its debt payments. Bearish bets on the Chinese yuan fell from a near 10-month high in the previous poll published on Feb. 5. Short positions in the Singapore dollar also slid with both fourth quarter growth and January exports stronger than expected. Pessimism on regional currencies largely remained amid uncertainties about debt discussions between Greece and euro zone partners that will help the debt-ridden country avoid a messy exit from the currency union. Investors were also awaiting minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting for clues on the timing of a rate hike. Long positions in the Indian rupee and the Philippine peso fell. The South Korean won's short positions increased as the central bank chief on Tuesday made cautious remarks on the economic outlook. The won was already under pressure as the yen last week weakened past 120 per dollar. The poll is focused on what analysts believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht. The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars. The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). The survey findings are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency): DATE CNY KRW SGD IDR TWD INR MYR PHP THB 18-Feb 0.35 0.32 0.86 0.58 0.39 -0.15 0.74 -0.17 -0.15 5-Feb 0.62 0.04 1.16 0.35 0.36 -0.62 1.42 -0.35 0.10 22-Jan -0.04 0.02 0.72 0.38 0.19 -0.73 1.69 -0.02 0.03 8-Jan 0.11 0.49 1.05 0.88 0.80 -0.15 1.98 0.13 0.40 18-Dec 0.29 0.35 0.89 0.89 0.94 -0.07 1.65 -0.22 0.62 4-Dec -0.51 1.13 1.25 0.43 0.92 -0.47 1.59 0.13 0.47 20-Nov -0.88 1.37 1.12 0.07 0.88 -0.25 1.16 0.50 0.56 6-Nov -0.87 1.02 0.74 -0.02 0.41 -0.62 1.01 0.28 0.54 23-Oct -0.90 -0.31 -0.08 0.19 -0.08 -0.51 0.05 -0.08 -0.16 9-Oct -0.75 0.96 0.66 1.15 0.59 -0.03 0.73 0.47 0.57 ($1 = 3.5920 ringgit) (Additional reporting by Shaloo Shrivastava in BENGALURU and Satawasin Staporncharnchai in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)