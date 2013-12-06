A pawn shop worker counts Thai Baht banknotes before she purchase items from a customer at Easy Money Pawn shop in Bangkok, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/Files

SINGAPORE Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday in thin trading with the Thai baht and the Philippine peso at three-month lows as investors stayed cautious before a key U.S. jobs data for clues on when the Federal Reserve starts cutting its stimulus.

The baht lost 0.2 percent to 32.34 per dollar, its weakest since September 6 on sustained concerns over political tensions.

Anti-government protesters stayed off the street on Friday but clashes were reported overnight, one at the occupied Finance Ministry.

The peso fell as much as 0.4 percent to 44.00 to the greenback, its weakest since September 10. Traders covered short dollar positions to the peso as some expected stronger U.S. non-farm payrolls due later in the day.

U.S. employers are estimated to have created 180,000 jobs in November, following 204,000 in October, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Malaysia's ringgit turned weaker on similar position adjustments and after the October trade surplus missed market expectations.

For the week, most emerging Asian currencies reported small gains, led by the Indian rupee.

The rupee has gained 1.2 percent against the dollar so far this week as exit polls predicted a strong showing for the key opposition party, which is perceived as being more business-friendly and willing to undertake reforms, in recent state elections. National elections will be held in early 2014.

China's yuan has risen 0.2 percent and the Singapore dollar has been up 0.1 percent. The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar edged higher.

But the baht has lost 0.7 percent and the peso has fallen 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anand Basu)