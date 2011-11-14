* S.Korean exporters support won; importers, offshore funds weigh on

* Philippine peso edges up, but weakens past 200-day moving average

* Sing dlr down on leveraged funds, profit-booking (Adds details, updates prices)

By Jongwoo Cheon

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 The South Korean won led gains in most of emerging Asian currencies on fresh hopes of Europe's progress to tackle its debt crisis, but regional units gave up some earlier gain as investors booked profits before Italy's debt sale.

Traders initially welcomed change of leadership in Italy and Greece with some optimism that the debt-ridden countries may accelerate changes to resolve the sovereign problems, lifting riskier assets including emerging Asian currencies, stocks and commodities. Credit spreads also tightened.

Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government, while in Greece Lucas Papademos, a former European Central Bank policymaker, has been sworn in as prime minister.

The new leaders have been charged with carrying out reforms and austerity measures to recover their country's credibility and prevent a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.

However, there are still some lingering concerns with a 3 billion euro ($4.12 billion) sale of five-year debt by Italy later in the day, leading to some profit-booking in emerging Asian currencies.

"Uncertainties are still around. I doubt if the upbeat sentiment can be sustained for a whole week," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, adding she would recommend selling risks including emerging Asian currencies on rallies.

"Moreover, front-end Asian rates may go down on expectations for some monetary policy easing, this is not supporting currencies either."

Last week, emerging Asian currencies fell on persistent worries about a euro zone bond market meltdown with Italian 10-year bond yields jumping above 7 percent, a level considered unsustainable.

While those yields have come off their peaks, they stayed elevated, continuously putting pressure on emerging Asian currencies.

"I will still hold on to Asian currencies during these one or two days. But beyond I will look out for any negative news again and unwind long Asian temporarily. It will be a trading market and I will look to buy back later," said a European bank dealer in Singapore.

Analysts fear Italy's potential inability to fund itself could be a systemic risk given the size of its economy and its status as the world's third-largest government debtor.

WON

Dollar/won slid on supplies from exporters including shipbuilders for settlements.

The pair recovered much of earlier slides as offshore funds and importers bought it on dips, prompting interbank speculators to cover short positions.

PHILIPPINE PESO

Dollar/peso edged down in slow trading, but it found support from short-covering demand.

It started local trade at 43.180 but rose to as high as 43.250, above a 200-day moving average of 43.226.

"The market is still defensive, although there might some risk-on sentiment," said a European bank dealer in Manila, adding the market is seen slightly short dollar/peso.

SINGAPORE DOLLAR

U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose with leveraged and fast money touted buyers above the 1.2800 handle.

The pair found support as the euro failed to rose above 1.3800.

Traders remained cautious after U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar's retreat to 1.2750 from Friday's high of 1.2940 to 1.2750 due to lingering uncertainties in the euro zone despite the formation of new governments in Greece and Italy.

BAHT

Dollar/baht eased with dull interest on lack of any significant flows.

Interbank speculators were not willing to sell the pair due to the dire economic outlook amid recent massive floods in the country, while exporters kept selling it.

Dollar/baht may trade in a range between 30.75 and 30.85 in a near term. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.15 77.14 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2833 1.2800 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 30.160 30.188 +0.09 Korean won 1122.90 1126.70 +0.34 Baht 30.76 30.79 +0.10 Peso 43.24 43.29 +0.13 Rupiah 8948.00 8963.00 +0.17 Rupee 50.08 50.12 +0.08 Ringgit 3.1330 3.1430 +0.32 Yuan 6.3476 6.3424 -0.08 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.15 81.15 +5.18 Sing dlr 1.2833 1.2820 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.160 30.368 +0.69 Korean won 1122.90 1134.80 +1.06 Baht 30.76 30.14 -2.02 Peso 43.24 43.84 +1.40 Rupiah 8948.00 9005.00 +0.64 Rupee 50.08 44.70 -10.74 Ringgit 3.1330 3.0820 -1.63 Yuan 6.3476 6.5897 +3.81 ($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Additional reporting by Catherine Tan of IFR Market; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

