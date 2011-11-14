* S.Korean exporters support won; importers, offshore funds
weigh on
* Philippine peso edges up, but weakens past 200-day moving
average
* Sing dlr down on leveraged funds, profit-booking
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 The South Korean won led
gains in most of emerging Asian currencies on fresh hopes of
Europe's progress to tackle its debt crisis, but regional units
gave up some earlier gain as investors booked profits before
Italy's debt sale.
Traders initially welcomed change of leadership in Italy and
Greece with some optimism that the debt-ridden countries may
accelerate changes to resolve the sovereign problems, lifting
riskier assets including emerging Asian currencies, stocks and
commodities. Credit spreads also tightened.
Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner
Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government, while in Greece
Lucas Papademos, a former European Central Bank policymaker, has
been sworn in as prime minister.
The new leaders have been charged with carrying out reforms
and austerity measures to recover their country's credibility
and prevent a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.
However, there are still some lingering concerns with a 3
billion euro ($4.12 billion) sale of five-year debt by Italy
later in the day, leading to some profit-booking in emerging
Asian currencies.
"Uncertainties are still around. I doubt if the upbeat
sentiment can be sustained for a whole week," said Frances
Cheung, senior strategist for Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong,
adding she would recommend selling risks including emerging
Asian currencies on rallies.
"Moreover, front-end Asian rates may go down on expectations
for some monetary policy easing, this is not supporting
currencies either."
Last week, emerging Asian currencies fell on persistent
worries about a euro zone bond market meltdown with Italian
10-year bond yields jumping above 7 percent, a level considered
unsustainable.
While those yields have come off their peaks, they stayed
elevated, continuously putting pressure on emerging Asian
currencies.
"I will still hold on to Asian currencies during these one
or two days. But beyond I will look out for any negative news
again and unwind long Asian temporarily. It will be a trading
market and I will look to buy back later," said a European bank
dealer in Singapore.
Analysts fear Italy's potential inability to fund itself
could be a systemic risk given the size of its economy and its
status as the world's third-largest government debtor.
WON
Dollar/won slid on supplies from exporters
including shipbuilders for settlements.
The pair recovered much of earlier slides as offshore funds
and importers bought it on dips, prompting interbank speculators
to cover short positions.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/peso edged down in slow trading, but it
found support from short-covering demand.
It started local trade at 43.180 but rose to as high as
43.250, above a 200-day moving average of 43.226.
"The market is still defensive, although there might some
risk-on sentiment," said a European bank dealer in Manila,
adding the market is seen slightly short dollar/peso.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose with leveraged
and fast money touted buyers above the 1.2800 handle.
The pair found support as the euro failed to rose above
1.3800.
Traders remained cautious after U.S. dollar/Singapore
dollar's retreat to 1.2750 from Friday's high of 1.2940 to
1.2750 due to lingering uncertainties in the euro zone despite
the formation of new governments in Greece and Italy.
BAHT
Dollar/baht eased with dull interest on lack of any
significant flows.
Interbank speculators were not willing to sell the pair due
to the dire economic outlook amid recent massive floods in the
country, while exporters kept selling it.
Dollar/baht may trade in a range between 30.75 and 30.85 in
a near term.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0645 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.15 77.14 -0.01
Sing dlr 1.2833 1.2800 -0.26
Taiwan dlr 30.160 30.188 +0.09
Korean won 1122.90 1126.70 +0.34
Baht 30.76 30.79 +0.10
Peso 43.24 43.29 +0.13
Rupiah 8948.00 8963.00 +0.17
Rupee 50.08 50.12 +0.08
Ringgit 3.1330 3.1430 +0.32
Yuan 6.3476 6.3424 -0.08
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.15 81.15 +5.18
Sing dlr 1.2833 1.2820 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 30.160 30.368 +0.69
Korean won 1122.90 1134.80 +1.06
Baht 30.76 30.14 -2.02
Peso 43.24 43.84 +1.40
Rupiah 8948.00 9005.00 +0.64
Rupee 50.08 44.70 -10.74
Ringgit 3.1330 3.0820 -1.63
Yuan 6.3476 6.5897 +3.81
