SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Most emerging Asian
currencies eased on Tuesday in slow trading as high yields at
Italy's bond auction renewed investor aversion to risk despite
hopes from the new leadership in Rome as well as Greece.
Exporters sold dollars in South Korea and Thailand, lending
support to the regional currencies.
Italy sold 3 billion euros of five-year bonds at 6.29
percent on Monday, a euro-era record, fuelling worries the high
borrowing costs would derail the country's efforts to slash its
1.9 trillion euro worth of debt.
Spanish 10-year bond yield also rose above 6 percent for the
first time since the European Central Bank started to buy the
country's bonds in August and the weak sentiment hurt risky
assets such as Asian stocks and credit markets.
Currency traders are seeking to sell emerging Asian
currencies for dollars, although they are wary of fluctuation
risks.
"We see non-stop of bad news from Europe. I will add long
dollar/Asian currencies a little more," said a senior Asian bank
dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
Emerging Asian currencies, like other risky investments,
drew support from hopes that new governments in Italy and Greece
may make progress to tackle their sovereign debt crisis.
On Tuesday, the South Korean won and the Thai
baht slightly fell on the euro zone's worries, but local
exporters provided support.
The Philippine peso eased as some interbank
speculators looked for chances to add long dollar positions.
But dealers saw the pair staying in a range as euro remains
steady for now.
"Market is probably neutral at the moment with some looking
to build long positions on dips," said a European bank dealer in
Manila.
The dealer expected the peso to trade between 43.20 per
dollar and 43.40 and dollar/peso may see more upside momentum if
43.40 is cleared.
But the deal said he did not see such possibilities yet.
Meanwhile, Chinese yuan's non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
came under pressure as dealers said growing strains between U.S.
and China may cause Beijing to slow down appreciation of the
currency.
U.S. President Barack Obama pressured China over its
currency and trade policies during APEC summit on Sunday, while
Chinese President Hu Jintao was quoted as saying U.S. trade and
employment problems would not be solved by a major appreciation
of the yuan.
"China understands the Obama's political posturing is in
part targeting the domestic audience ahead of the election year,
but certainly it wouldn't want to be seen as weak on the
currency matters which are still at heart of its existing
economic policies," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore.
"The current rhetoric will definitely slow down the
appreciation path temporarily."
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0415 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.12 77.09 -0.04
Sing dlr 1.2890 1.2897 +0.05
Taiwan dlr 30.198 30.165 -0.11
Korean won 1125.90 1123.20 -0.24
Baht 30.78 30.75 -0.10
Peso 43.34 43.27 -0.16
Rupiah 8990.00 8960.00 -0.33
Rupee 50.58 50.30 -0.55
Ringgit 3.1425 3.1355 -0.22
Yuan 6.3504 6.3538 +0.05
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.12 81.15 +5.23
Sing dlr 1.2890 1.2820 -0.54
Taiwan dlr 30.198 30.368 +0.56
Korean won 1125.90 1134.80 +0.79
Baht 30.78 30.14 -2.08
Peso 43.34 43.84 +1.17
Rupiah 8990.00 9005.00 +0.17
Rupee 50.58 44.70 -11.63
Ringgit 3.1425 3.0820 -1.93
Yuan 6.3504 6.5897 +3.77
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon, Additional reporting by Catherine
Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
