By Jongwoo Cheon

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Tuesday as the euro zone's debt crisis sparked a fresh round of selling with the yuan as traded in Hong Kong proving an exception due to a shortage of the Chinese currency in that market.

The Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah were among key losers in a cautious session that followed a change in leadership in Italy and Greece which failed to reduce selling pressure in their bond markets.

The Indian rupee fell to its weakest level in nearly 32 months as persistent dollar demand from oil importers and deteriorating technicals weighed on the local unit. [ INR/]

It fell to 50.71 versus the dollar in early deals, its weakest since March 31, 2009 before recovering somewhat and analysts said the speed of the decline has left the currency with very little technical support from a financial crisis low of 52.20 hit in early 2009.

The rupee has lost more than 13 percent in value against the dollar since late July.

The rupiah slipped by more than 0.5 percent -- it then regained some ground -- on a day when most other currencies were down between 0.1 to 0.3 percent as a hefty rate cut of 50 basis points last week by Bank Indonesia weighed on the high-yielding currency.

Steadily rising yields in the euro zone forced foreign exchange traders to take evasive action.

"We see non-stop bad news from Europe. I will add long dollar/Asian currencies a little more," said a senior Asian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.

Bucking Tuesday's trend in Asia was the Chinese currency traded offshore, or CNH as it is popularly known. It benefited from bids by cash-strapped Hong Kong banks seeking to generate yuan liquidity.

The CNH flipped back to trade at a slight premium to the onshore yuan on Monday after trading at a steep discount for nearly two months as large banks and funds slashed their positions in Asian bonds and currencies.

On Tuesday, the spread between offshore and onshore yuan held around 100 pips, down from more than 1200 pips in late September as local banks sold U.S. dollars to generate yuan liquidity to buy assets denominated in the Chinese currency.

OFFSHORE YUAN:

Rather than by a sharp turnaround in offshore investors' perceptions towards China, the CNH strengthening was driven by regulators tightening controls over cross-border trade settlements and formalising foreign direct investment rules.

That increased the funding costs for banks borrowing offshore yuan and has forced them to generate liquidity by selling dollars in the spot market and buying them via forwards.

Implied deposit rates of borrowing CNH via FX swaps jumped to 1.50 percent on Tuesday, its highest level since last December according to Reuters data.

Deutsche Bank strategists believe the funding squeeze is likely to persist into the year-end as the offshore yuan pool is unlikely to grow quickly enough to meet the offshore demand for yuan.

INDIAN RUPEE:

From a fundamental view, the rupee's outlook looks bearish.

Net foreign inflows to Indian equities and bonds have totalled $5.3 billion so far this year, compared with $38 billion in the same period of 2010, according to Standard Chartered Bank.

Last week, India's trade secretary, citing provisional data, said the country's trade deficit in October was seen at $19.6 billion, the highest in four years.

PHILIPPINE PESO:

The Philippine peso eased as some interbank speculators looked to add long dollar positions.

But dealers saw the pair staying in a range as the euro was steady for now.

"Market is probably neutral at the moment with some looking to build long positions on dips," said a European bank dealer in Manila.

The dealer expected the peso to trade between 43.20 per dollar and 43.40 and dollar/peso may see more upside momentum if 43.40 is cleared. He also said he did not see such possibilities yet.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0645 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 77.06 77.09 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2897 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.210 30.165 -0.15 Korean won 1126.00 1123.20 -0.25 Baht 30.78 30.75 -0.10 Peso 43.41 43.27 -0.16 Rupiah 8990.00 8960.00 -0.33 Rupee 50.6250 50.30 -0.65 Ringgit 3.1535 3.1355 -0.57 Yuan 6.3519 6.3538 +0.03 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 77.06 81.15 +5.30 Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2820 -0.81 Taiwan dlr 30.210 30.368 +0.52 Korean won 1126.00 1134.80 +0.78 Baht 30.78 30.14 -2.12 Peso 43.41 43.84 +0.99 Rupiah 8990.00 9005.00 +0.17 Rupee 50.6250 44.70 -13.25 Ringgit 3.1535 3.0820 -2.32 Yuan 6.3519 6.5897 +3.60 (Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak, Catherine Tan, Reuters FX analyst Krishna Kumar and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

