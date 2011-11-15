* Indian rupee at weakest since March 2009
* Indonesia rate cut weighs on the rupiah
* Tight cash conditions push offshore yuan higher
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Most emerging Asian
currencies weakened on Tuesday as the euro zone's debt crisis
sparked a fresh round of selling with the yuan as traded in Hong
Kong proving an exception due to a shortage of the Chinese
currency in that market.
The Indian rupee and the Indonesian rupiah
were among key losers in a cautious session that followed a
change in leadership in Italy and Greece which failed to reduce
selling pressure in their bond markets.
The Indian rupee fell to its weakest level in nearly 32
months as persistent dollar demand from oil importers and
deteriorating technicals weighed on the local unit. [ INR/]
It fell to 50.71 versus the dollar in early deals, its
weakest since March 31, 2009 before recovering somewhat and
analysts said the speed of the decline has left the currency
with very little technical support from a financial crisis low
of 52.20 hit in early 2009.
The rupee has lost more than 13 percent in value against the
dollar since late July.
The rupiah slipped by more than 0.5 percent -- it then
regained some ground -- on a day when most other currencies were
down between 0.1 to 0.3 percent as a hefty rate cut of 50 basis
points last week by Bank Indonesia weighed on the high-yielding
currency.
Steadily rising yields in the euro zone forced foreign
exchange traders to take evasive action.
"We see non-stop bad news from Europe. I will add long
dollar/Asian currencies a little more," said a senior Asian bank
dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
Bucking Tuesday's trend in Asia was the Chinese currency
traded offshore, or CNH as it is popularly known. It
benefited from bids by cash-strapped Hong Kong banks seeking to
generate yuan liquidity.
The CNH flipped back to trade at a slight premium to the
onshore yuan on Monday after trading at a steep
discount for nearly two months as large banks and funds slashed
their positions in Asian bonds and currencies.
On Tuesday, the spread between offshore and onshore yuan
held around 100 pips, down from more than 1200 pips in late
September as local banks sold U.S. dollars to generate yuan
liquidity to buy assets denominated in the Chinese currency.
OFFSHORE YUAN:
Rather than by a sharp turnaround in offshore investors'
perceptions towards China, the CNH strengthening was driven by
regulators tightening controls over cross-border trade
settlements and formalising foreign direct investment rules.
That increased the funding costs for banks borrowing
offshore yuan and has forced them to generate liquidity by
selling dollars in the spot market and buying them via forwards.
Implied deposit rates of borrowing CNH via FX swaps
jumped to 1.50 percent on Tuesday, its highest level since last
December according to Reuters data.
Deutsche Bank strategists believe the funding squeeze is
likely to persist into the year-end as the offshore yuan pool is
unlikely to grow quickly enough to meet the offshore demand for
yuan.
INDIAN RUPEE:
From a fundamental view, the rupee's outlook looks bearish.
Net foreign inflows to Indian equities and bonds have
totalled $5.3 billion so far this year, compared with $38
billion in the same period of 2010, according to Standard
Chartered Bank.
Last week, India's trade secretary, citing provisional data,
said the country's trade deficit in October was seen
at $19.6 billion, the highest in four years.
PHILIPPINE PESO:
The Philippine peso eased as some interbank
speculators looked to add long dollar positions.
But dealers saw the pair staying in a range as the euro was
steady for now.
"Market is probably neutral at the moment with some looking
to build long positions on dips," said a European bank dealer in
Manila.
The dealer expected the peso to trade between 43.20 per
dollar and 43.40 and dollar/peso may see more upside momentum if
43.40 is cleared. He also said he did not see such possibilities
yet.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0645 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 77.06 77.09 +0.05
Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2897 -0.19
Taiwan dlr 30.210 30.165 -0.15
Korean won 1126.00 1123.20 -0.25
Baht 30.78 30.75 -0.10
Peso 43.41 43.27 -0.16
Rupiah 8990.00 8960.00 -0.33
Rupee 50.6250 50.30 -0.65
Ringgit 3.1535 3.1355 -0.57
Yuan 6.3519 6.3538 +0.03
Change so far in 2011
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 77.06 81.15 +5.30
Sing dlr 1.2924 1.2820 -0.81
Taiwan dlr 30.210 30.368 +0.52
Korean won 1126.00 1134.80 +0.78
Baht 30.78 30.14 -2.12
Peso 43.41 43.84 +0.99
Rupiah 8990.00 9005.00 +0.17
Rupee 50.6250 44.70 -13.25
Ringgit 3.1535 3.0820 -2.32
Yuan 6.3519 6.5897 +3.60
(Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak, Catherine Tan, Reuters
FX analyst Krishna Kumar and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)
