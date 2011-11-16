* Dollar/ringgit above 3.16, may head to 3.1724

* Won in support zone of 1,135-1,140

* Dollar/Philippine peso upside capped at Ichimoku cloud for now

* Rupee down on corp demand, may weaken to 51.30 (Adds details, updates prices)

By Jongwoo Cheon

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 Emerging Asian currencies fell on Wednesday, with the Malaysian ringgit breaching a key technical support line and indicating more weakness, on fears that the European debt crisis will engulf top-rated members such as France.

The South Korean won and Singapore dollar also weakened, nearing key support levels.

Spanish and Italian bond yields soared on Tuesday and those of France followed suit, underscoring the urgency of resolving the debt crisis and hurting sentiment in global markets.

"Asian currencies look really weak at the moment. I will stay away from them for the time being," said a European bank dealer in Singapore.

"I will buy only when I see some positive news flows like Italian bond yields of below 7 percent. But it will be short-term trades," the dealer said.

Most emerging Asian currencies have suffered from the euro zone's debt crisis, especially with Italian borrowing costs jumping above 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable.

New governments in Italy and Greece failed to alleviate investor concerns over their long-term political and economic futures yet, keeping investors away from risky assets.

Emerging Asian currencies came under more pressure as signs that rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears that even core euro zone members may not escape the region's debt crisis.

RINGGIT

Short-covering lifted dollar/ringgit to above a strong resistance at 3.1600, which was capped last month.

The pair is seen heading to 3.1724, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its October slide.

"The 3.16 looked to have turned to a support as long as the euro stays under 1.35," said a senior dealer for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.

"Even one wrong word from EU officials will make the euro fall below 1.34," said the dealer, adding it will spur more short-covering.

WON

Dollar/won entered a resistance zone between 1,135 and 1,140, where its recent highs sit.

The 38.2 percent retracement of its October slide is at 1,137.4, also providing resistance.

Traders expected exporters to sell dollar/won on rallies.

"I don't understand why people add long (dollar/won) positions above 1,130. We still have a trade surplus, while foreigners are not dumping stocks or bonds. Without the euro zone worries, the pair has few reasons to rise," said a senior foreign bank dealer in Seoul.

Foreign investors were net buyers in Seoul's main stock market and treasury bond futures.

SINGAPORE DOLLAR

U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose to 1.2982 but it gave up some rises ahead of technical resistance lines between 1.2980-1.3000.

The pair is seen facing resistance at its previous high of 1.2979 and 1.3008, the 76.4 percent retracement of its slide last month.

PHILIPPINE PESO

Dollar/Philippine peso found resistance around 43.51, the top of the Ichimoku cloud, for now.

But the pair is seen heading to 43.57, the 61.8 percent retracement of its October slide. It breached the 50.0 percent retracement on Tuesday on worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

"Right now the 43.50 looks a bit heavy, but I'm looking to buy it on dips," said a European bank dealer in Manila, adding he expects dollar/peso to rise to October 27 high of 43.70.

RUPEE

Indian corporates including oil companies lifted dollar/rupee to a near 32-month high.

Dollar/rupee up 0.6 percent to 50.96, the strongest since March 31, 2009.

The pair is expected to rise further as it is the easiest currency to have had a long dollar exposure to, as corrections were relatively slow. Next target would be 51.30, although 51.00 could be a very minor psychological impediment.

Barclays Capital has more pessimistic view on India's current account deficit and its vulnerability to the euro zone's worries, saying the 52.38 could be tested if dollar/rupee closes above 50.80.

"We recommend fading any INR rally vs the USD or other Asian currencies spurred by any perceived near-term improvement in domestic and/or global sentiment," Barclays said in a note late on Tuesday.

The rupee has been the worst performer among emerging Asian currencies so far this year, having lost 12.2 percent against the dollar.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0735 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 76.96 77.03 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2966 1.2920 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 30.224 30.210 -0.05 Korean won 1136.15 1126.10 -0.88 Baht 30.84 30.83 -0.05 Peso 43.50 43.38 -0.28 Rupiah 9045.00 8990.00 -0.61 Rupee 50.87 50.68 -0.37 Ringgit 3.1635 3.1503 -0.42 Yuan 6.3482 6.3465 -0.03 Change so far in 2011 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 76.96 81.15 +5.44 Sing dlr 1.2966 1.2820 -1.13 Taiwan dlr 30.224 30.368 +0.48 Korean won 1136.15 1134.80 -0.12 Baht 30.84 30.14 -2.27 Peso 43.50 43.84 +0.78 Rupiah 9045.00 9005.00 -0.44 Rupee 50.87 44.70 -12.13 Ringgit 3.1635 3.0820 -2.58 Yuan 6.3482 6.5897 +3.80

(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano, Aditya Phatak in MUMBAI, Reuters FX Analysts Krishna Kumar and Rick Lloyd; Editing by Kim Coghill)

